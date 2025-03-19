400km of charge in 5 minutes! BYD unveils new EV tech

Chinese EV giant BYD has launched a new 1,000-volt ‘Super E-Platform’ that’s reportedly capable of charging as fast as it takes to fill an ICE car, with 400km of charge added in just five minutes.

According to BYD, its new platform will end long waits at EV chargers and EVs will become as easy to charge as petrol and diesel vehicles are to fill with fuel.

Current leaders in electric vehicle charging such as Hyundai, Kia, Genesis and BYD employ 800-volt architectures, allowing for peak charging speeds of up to around 350kW - around a third of what BYD’s new architecture will be capable of.