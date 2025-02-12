BYD undercuts rivals with new Sea Lion 7 electric SUV

BYD Australia has launched the Sea Lion 7, the SUV sibling to the Seal electric sedan, priced from $54,990 plus on-road costs.
Available in two variants, the Sea Lion 7 will feature an 82.65kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery that’s also used in the Seal and gives the new electric SUV up to 482km of range (WLTP) for the base Premium model, or 456km with the top-spec Performance.
DC fast charging is available at up to 150kW for a claimed 10 to 80 percent recharge time of 32 minutes, and it’s the first Australian BYD to support AC charging up to 11kW (up from 7kW).
Power comes from a 230kW/380Nm single rear motor in the Premium - good enough for a 6.7-second 0-100km/h time - and a 390kW/690Nm dual-motor all-wheel drive layout in the Performance, reducing the sprint time to just 4.5 seconds.
Measuring 4,830mm long, 1,925mm wide, 1,620mm tall and riding on a 2,930mm long wheelbase, the Sea Lion 7 is longer but lower than a Tesla Model Y.
The Sea Lion 7 enters the congested electric mid-size SUV segment against rivals like the aforementioned Model Y, as well as the Leapmotor C10, Deepal S07 and Kia EV5.
|2025 BYD Sea Lion 7 pricing (plus on-road costs):
|Premium RWD
|$54,990
|Performance AWD
|$63,990
|BYD Sea Lion 7 Premium standard equipment
|19-inch alloy wheels with a tyre repair kit
|Dual-zone automatic climate control with PM2.5 filter and rear air vents
|Frequency selective shock absorbers
|10.25-inch digital driver’s display
|Dusk-sensing automatic all-LED exterior lighting
|15.6-inch rotating touchscreen with over-the-air updates
|Rain-sensing automatic wipers
|Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
|Keyless entry and start with NFC or phone key access
|Satellite navigaiton
|Panoramic glass roof
|Head-up display
|Power tailgate
|12-speaker Dynaudio sound system
|Black leather upholstery
|Heat pump
|14-way electric driver’s seat with memory, 6-way front passenger
|Wireless phone charger
|Heated and ventilated front seats
|Multi-colour ambient lighting
|Leather steering wheel
|4x USB charging (2x front, 2x rear)
|Sea Lion 7 standard safety features
|Nine airbags (including front centre and rear side units)
|Traffic sign recognition
|Autonomous emergency braking (AEB)
|Door exit warning
|Adaptive cruise control
|Driver attention monitoring
|Lane keeping assistance with lane departure warning
|Child presence detection
|Blind-spot monitoring
|360-degree camera
|Front and rear cross-traffic alert with braking
|Front and rear parking sensors
|Sea Lion Performance adds over Premium
|Dual-motor all-wheel drive layout
|Heated steering wheel
|Larger 20-inch alloy wheels
|Heated rear seats
|Red front brake callipers
The BYD Sea Lion 7 is available to order now, with the first deliveries commencing later this month.
