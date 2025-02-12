WhichCar
BYD undercuts rivals with new Sea Lion 7 electric SUV

BYD has launched its Sea Lion 7 straight into the electric SUV heartland, priced from just $54,990 plus on-road costs.

Jake Williams
BYD Australia has launched the Sea Lion 7, the SUV sibling to the Seal electric sedan, priced from $54,990 plus on-road costs.

Available in two variants, the Sea Lion 7 will feature an 82.65kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery that’s also used in the Seal and gives the new electric SUV up to 482km of range (WLTP) for the base Premium model, or 456km with the top-spec Performance.

DC fast charging is available at up to 150kW for a claimed 10 to 80 percent recharge time of 32 minutes, and it’s the first Australian BYD to support AC charging up to 11kW (up from 7kW).

Power comes from a 230kW/380Nm single rear motor in the Premium - good enough for a 6.7-second 0-100km/h time - and a 390kW/690Nm dual-motor all-wheel drive layout in the Performance, reducing the sprint time to just 4.5 seconds.

Measuring 4,830mm long, 1,925mm wide, 1,620mm tall and riding on a 2,930mm long wheelbase, the Sea Lion 7 is longer but lower than a Tesla Model Y.

The Sea Lion 7 enters the congested electric mid-size SUV segment against rivals like the aforementioned Model Y, as well as the Leapmotor C10, Deepal S07 and Kia EV5.

2025 BYD Sea Lion 7 pricing (plus on-road costs):
Premium RWD$54,990
Performance AWD$63,990
BYD Sea Lion 7 Premium standard equipment
19-inch alloy wheels with a tyre repair kitDual-zone automatic climate control with PM2.5 filter and rear air vents
Frequency selective shock absorbers10.25-inch digital driver’s display
Dusk-sensing automatic all-LED exterior lighting15.6-inch rotating touchscreen with over-the-air updates
Rain-sensing automatic wipersWireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Keyless entry and start with NFC or phone key accessSatellite navigaiton
Panoramic glass roofHead-up display
Power tailgate12-speaker Dynaudio sound system
Black leather upholsteryHeat pump
14-way electric driver’s seat with memory, 6-way front passengerWireless phone charger
Heated and ventilated front seatsMulti-colour ambient lighting
Leather steering wheel4x USB charging (2x front, 2x rear)
Sea Lion 7 standard safety features
Nine airbags (including front centre and rear side units)Traffic sign recognition
Autonomous emergency braking (AEB)Door exit warning
Adaptive cruise controlDriver attention monitoring
Lane keeping assistance with lane departure warningChild presence detection
Blind-spot monitoring360-degree camera
Front and rear cross-traffic alert with brakingFront and rear parking sensors
Sea Lion Performance adds over Premium
Dual-motor all-wheel drive layoutHeated steering wheel
Larger 20-inch alloy wheelsHeated rear seats
Red front brake callipers

The BYD Sea Lion 7 is available to order now, with the first deliveries commencing later this month.

