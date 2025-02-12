BYD undercuts rivals with new Sea Lion 7 electric SUV

BYD Australia has launched the Sea Lion 7, the SUV sibling to the Seal electric sedan, priced from $54,990 plus on-road costs.

Available in two variants, the Sea Lion 7 will feature an 82.65kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery that’s also used in the Seal and gives the new electric SUV up to 482km of range (WLTP) for the base Premium model, or 456km with the top-spec Performance.

DC fast charging is available at up to 150kW for a claimed 10 to 80 percent recharge time of 32 minutes, and it’s the first Australian BYD to support AC charging up to 11kW (up from 7kW).

6

Power comes from a 230kW/380Nm single rear motor in the Premium - good enough for a 6.7-second 0-100km/h time - and a 390kW/690Nm dual-motor all-wheel drive layout in the Performance, reducing the sprint time to just 4.5 seconds.