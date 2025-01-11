Big 2025 Tesla Model Y facelift revealed ahead of Australian debut

The popular Tesla Model Y has finally been given a new look, five years since its American debut and three years after it first touched down in Australia.
The Model Y SUV's facelift follows the Model 3's makeover back in 2023, and while it was believed the Y would be given the same look, Tesla has instead invested in a more distinctive design at both ends.
Known online – but never announced – by the codename 'Juniper', the Model Y takes a small cue from its wedgerific Cybertruck brother with a slender new light bar up front, flanked by tightly hooked lights.
The actual driving lights, however, are likely to be the more conventional units tucked into the outboard intakes below.
At the rear, the 2025 Model Y wears the same hooked tail lamps as the updated Model 3, but with a large light bar and frame connecting the two corner lights.
Interestingly, the Model Y in these official images wears no Tesla badge at the front, which could mean a 'debadged' look will be in for 2025.
The updated Y's centre section is unchanged, but moving inside reveals changes more in line with the Model 3.
As with the 3, the Y shifts its gear shifter to the touchscreen. However, Tesla appears to have responded to owner feedback by keeping the physical indicator stalk – rather than following the 3 by moving its function to the steering-mounted buttons.
The Model Y's core drive system is unchanged, which means the regular RWD model gets a 60kWh LFP battery pack while the Long Range packs a 79kWh NMC unit.
Despite this, WLTP-tested driving range in the RWD is improved to 466km (up from 455km) and to 551km for the Long Range (up from 531km).
In Launch Series form – the only models available for now – the Y includes the Acceleration Boost upgrade that delivers 0-100km/h times of 5.9 (RWD) and 4.3 (LR) seconds.
Ride comfort has also been tweaked, again, with Tesla promising a 51% improvement in bump absorption on rough roads.
As for panel gaps – a common point of criticism for Tesla – the company says it has significantly reduced the number of body parts through new casting methods, which should result in more consistent lines.
When will the 2025 Tesla Model Y come to Australia?
The updated electric SUV is available to order in Australia now as a 'Launch Series' offering, priced from $63,400 and $73,400 respectively – before on-road costs.
Buyers who opt for the Launch Series are expected to receive their vehicles in May, with metallic paint and 20-inch wheels included in the price.
