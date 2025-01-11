Big 2025 Tesla Model Y facelift revealed ahead of Australian debut

The popular Tesla Model Y has finally been given a new look, five years since its American debut and three years after it first touched down in Australia.

The Model Y SUV's facelift follows the Model 3's makeover back in 2023, and while it was believed the Y would be given the same look, Tesla has instead invested in a more distinctive design at both ends.

Known online – but never announced – by the codename 'Juniper', the Model Y takes a small cue from its wedgerific Cybertruck brother with a slender new light bar up front, flanked by tightly hooked lights.

The actual driving lights, however, are likely to be the more conventional units tucked into the outboard intakes below.

At the rear, the 2025 Model Y wears the same hooked tail lamps as the updated Model 3, but with a large light bar and frame connecting the two corner lights.

Interestingly, the Model Y in these official images wears no Tesla badge at the front, which could mean a 'debadged' look will be in for 2025.