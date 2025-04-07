This month’s edition of Wheels, if we don’t say so ourselves, is jam-packed with quality motoring content.



It starts with our Ultimate Battle of the Best Sellers, in which Dylan Campbell takes the new Mazda BT-50, the Toyota HiLux, the Ford Ranger and the Isuzu D-Max – three of the four best-selling vehicles in the country – for a drive-off to work out which is the overall best for Australian conditions.

Andy Enright turns heads in Victorian country towns by taking the 488kW hybrid Corvette E-Ray (below) for a tour.

Another hybrid- the Porsche 911 Carrera GTS – is put through its paces to see where it fits in the model’s famous lineage.

There are first drives of the rugged Ford Everest Tremor, plus the MG ZS Petrol, Nissan Qashqai, Smart #3 Brabus, Ford Mustang EcoBoost, Honda HR-V and Aston Martin Vantage.

We also interview Premcar’s Bernie Quinn, an Aussie automotive engineering success story who admits he was a slow starter in life, celebrate a Modern Classic in the shape of the famous VL Commodore, and send off the Jeep Grand Cherokee as it ends its time in Australia.

Plus there’s our indispensable Databank section down back, 21 pages of facts and figures about every new car on the market.



Wheels April edition – we think it’s a cracker. You can also subscribe to the magazine here.