Best Small SUVs
Buyers in the small SUV segment have never had more choice and the talent pool has never been deeper, but that doesn’t mean you can’t make a bad choice – whether you’re focused on value for money, practicality, performance, luxury, electrification, or just a specific budget.
With small SUVs now reaching up towards six figures at the top end, believe us, you’re going to want to get these buying decisions right.
We break down the vast compact-SUV market into 10 manageable, bite-sized sub-categories – delivering expert recommendations that will help you whatever your car-buying priorities.
Winner | Under $25K | Under $35K | Under $45K | Best Value | Family | Premium | Hybrid | Electric | Performance
Best Small SUV Winner: Volkswagen T-Roc
The Volkswagen T-Roc is the best small SUV in Australia, thanks to a well-considered range majoring on value, equipment and driveability.
Best Small SUV Under $45K
Looking for an SUV that offers plenty of features, for less than $45,000? We run the rule over eight contenders, including new-generation versions of the Hyundai Kona, Nissan Qashqai, and Subaru Crosstrek (formerly XV).
Best Small SUV Under $35K
Find out which Small SUV under $35k is the best in Australia between the Ford Puma and Hyundai Kona: The fun compact crossover versus a fresh-faced recruit.
Best Small SUV Under $25K
It's still possible – just – to buy a brand-new SUV for less than $25,000. Of the slim budget offerings around, it's a Hyundai that stands out.
Best Value Small SUV
If you're simply after Australia's best-value small SUV offering maximum bang for your buck, the entry-level 2023 Hyundai Kona is bang on the money.
Best Family Small SUV
Some small SUVs these days are plenty big enough, practical enough, and safe enough for a family. Find out which is the best family small SUV between the Hyundai Kona and Toyota Corolla Cross.
Best Premium Small SUV
A new-generation BMW X1 and a first-ever Alfa Romeo Tonale take on the 2019 Wheels Car of the Year Volvo XC40 in a battle of luxury compact SUVs.
Best Hybrid Small SUV
If slashing your fuel bill is an imperative for your next SUV, you’ve arrived at the right place.
Best Electric Small SUV Under $50K
Find out why we named the BYD Atto 3 as the best electric small SUV under $50k.
Best Performance Small SUV
Fast compact SUVs from the same house go head-to-head, but will it be the VW Group's German brand or Spanish brand that prevails?
Small SUV Reviews
-
Reviews
Hyundai Kona Electric: Need to know on the full range
Hyundai’s small electric SUV has had a growth spurt, its second generation introducing greater range and more variants.
-
Reviews
2024 Chery Omoda E5 review: First Australian review
Chinese car maker adds its first electric vehicle to Australia. Is it worth the wait?
-
Reviews
2024 Suzuki Jimny XL Heritage review
Limited edition Heritage model amps up the retro vibes
-
Reviews
2024 Mitsubishi ASX review: Full range detailed
Mitsubishi's enduring small SUV remains popular with buyers seeking an SUV for the price of a hatchback.
-
-
2024 Volvo EX30 vs 2025 Kia EV3 - SPEC BATTLE
-
2024 Volvo EX30 review: First Australian drive
-
2024 BMW X2 review: First Australian drive
-
2024 Skoda Karoq review
Small SUV Comparisons
-
Comparisons
2024 Best Electric Small SUV: Hyundai Kona
Hyundai's second-generation electric Kona faces up to BYD's popular Atto 3 and two French rivals.
-
Comparisons
Mitsubishi ASX vs Eclipse Cross (2023): which should you buy?
Mitsubishi's two small SUVs have subtle differences, so which is right for you?
-
Comparisons
2023 Mazda CX-3 vs CX-30: what are the differences?
The CX-3 and CX-30 seem to compete in the same segment, so how do they differ?
-
Comparisons
Best Small SUV Under $45K
Looking for an SUV that offers plenty of features, for less than $45,000? We run the rule over eight contenders, including new-generation versions of the Hyundai Kona, Nissan Qashqai, and Subaru Crosstrek (formerly XV)
-
-
Best Small SUV Under $35K: Ford Puma ST-Line
-
Best Small SUV Winner: Volkswagen T-Roc
-
2023 Best Small SUV Under $25K: Hyundai Venue
-
Best Value Small SUV: Hyundai Kona 2.0L
Small SUV News
New Jeep Compass teased again, big reveal due in coming weeks
The long-awaited new-generation Jeep Compass will be unveiled in Europe "this Spring", meaning sometime from late March onwards.
2025 Skoda Elroq: Everything we know for Australia
Skoda's electric Karoq successor revealed ahead of 2025 Australian launch.
All new MG ZS petrol models roll out across Australia
WhichCar spoke with MG Motor Australia’s Chief Commercial Officer, Giles Belcher, about the new ZS vehicles as well as the huge year ahead for the brand in Australia.
New Medium SUVs coming to Australia in 2025
Listing off the most exciting new models in Australia's most popular new vehicle segment.
New Subaru models coming: Forester, new Strong Hybrid system, and more
Here’s what coming next from a company that’s been putting Aussies behind the wheel for 50 years
Volkswagen adds new gear to Polo and T-Roc
Volkswagen boosts its small car and small SUV standard equipment - for a price.
New Mitsubishi models coming: New ASX, Pajero Sport, Delica... and a Lancer EV?
It might be saddled with some of the industry's oldest product, but Mitsubishi has some interesting stuff on the horizon...
2025 Chery Omoda E5 EV pricing drops to $37K as a 'New Year bonus'
Chery Australia has cut $6K off the Omoda E5 electric SUV, making it the most affordable electric SUV in Australia – for now
New Electric Cars for Australia: Every EV for 2025 & beyond ⚡
The EV revolution is gaining strength in Australia, which means greater diversity and choice for buyers
Popular SUVs
About Small SUVs
The small SUV is the most affordable entry into the world’s favourite vehicle type.
In Australia they are classified officially in the industry as either a Light SUV or a Small SUV, though there is often plenty of pricing overlap between these sports utility vehicles that are, respectively, typically based on city cars or small cars.
Some small SUVs are not especially practical for families, though many are more adept at fitting parents, kids and all their gear than you might imagine. The Kia Seltos, Skoda Kamiq and Volkswagen T-Cross are good examples of small SUVs that are a genuine option for families looking for a roomy vehicle but can’t stretch their budget to a midsized SUV.
Such is the popularity of SUVs that several brands feature two compact SUVs. Stablemate pairings include the Kia Stonic and Kia Seltos, Mazda CX-3 and Mazda CX-30, Toyota Yaris Cross and Toyota C-HR, and Volkswagen T-Cross and Volkswagen T-Roc.
Petrol power dominates the segment, though electrification is gradually working its way into the segment. There are petrol-electric offerings available from Toyota’s Yaris Cross and C-HR and the GWM Haval Jolion, plug-in hybrids such as the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross, while fully electric options include the BYD Atto 3, Hyundai Kona EV, and MG ZS EV.
Petrolheads aren’t neglected, though. The Hyundai Kona N and Volkswagen T-Roc R are both relatively affordable performance SUVs. Audi has the SQ2 and RSQ3, while the Mercedes-AMG GLA45 is one of the fastest compact SUVs in the world.
Many luxury brands also offer compact SUVs. These include the Audi Q3, BMW X1, Jaguar E-Pace, Lexus UX, Mercedes-Benz GLA, and Volvo XC40.
Two of the aforementioned SUVs have won the prestigious Wheels Car of the Year award. The Volvo XC40 won in 2019 and the Mazda CX-30 won in 2021.