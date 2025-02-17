WhichCar
Best Small SUVs

Buyers in the small SUV segment have never had more choice and the talent pool has never been deeper, but that doesn’t mean you can’t make a bad choice – whether you’re focused on value for money, practicality, performance, luxury, electrification, or just a specific budget.

With small SUVs now reaching up towards six figures at the top end, believe us, you’re going to want to get these buying decisions right.

We break down the vast compact-SUV market into 10 manageable, bite-sized sub-categories – delivering expert recommendations that will help you whatever your car-buying priorities.

91da1b46/wheels 10 best 2023 overall winner volkswagen t roc 02 jpg

Best Small SUV Winner: Volkswagen T-Roc

The Volkswagen T-Roc is the best small SUV in Australia, thanks to a well-considered range majoring on value, equipment and driveability.

00001544/wheels best small suv under 45k 2023 1 jpg

Best Small SUV Under $45K

Looking for an SUV that offers plenty of features, for less than $45,000? We run the rule over eight contenders, including new-generation versions of the Hyundai Kona, Nissan Qashqai, and Subaru Crosstrek (formerly XV).

cf85189c/wheels best small suv under 45k 2023 ford puma jpg

Best Small SUV Under $35K

Find out which Small SUV under $35k is the best in Australia between the Ford Puma and Hyundai Kona: The fun compact crossover versus a fresh-faced recruit.

45de134c/wheels best budget small suv jpg

Best Small SUV Under $25K

It's still possible – just – to buy a brand-new SUV for less than $25,000. Of the slim budget offerings around, it's a Hyundai that stands out.

f54c1933/wheels best value small suv 2023 hyundai kona 2 jpg

Best Value Small SUV

If you're simply after Australia's best-value small SUV offering maximum bang for your buck, the entry-level 2023 Hyundai Kona is bang on the money.

12821996/wheels best family small suv 2023 hyundai kona 2 jpg

Best Family Small SUV

Some small SUVs these days are plenty big enough, practical enough, and safe enough for a family. Find out which is the best family small SUV between the Hyundai Kona and Toyota Corolla Cross.

5cdf170f/wheels best premium small suv 2023 bmw x1 jpg

Best Premium Small SUV

A new-generation BMW X1 and a first-ever Alfa Romeo Tonale take on the 2019 Wheels Car of the Year Volvo XC40 in a battle of luxury compact SUVs.

98a91b52/2023 best hybrid small suv 2023 toyota corolla cross 01 jpg

Best Hybrid Small SUV

If slashing your fuel bill is an imperative for your next SUV, you’ve arrived at the right place.

c650185f/wheels best electric small suv under 45k 2023 jpg

Best Electric Small SUV Under $50K

Find out why we named the BYD Atto 3 as the best electric small SUV under $50k.

2d651d35/wheels best performance small suv 2023 cupra formentor 01 jpg

Best Performance Small SUV

Fast compact SUVs from the same house go head-to-head, but will it be the VW Group's German brand or Spanish brand that prevails?

c4f7152a/2025 jeep compass teasers whichcar 2 jpg
News

New Jeep Compass teased again, big reveal due in coming weeks

The long-awaited new-generation Jeep Compass will be unveiled in Europe "this Spring", meaning sometime from late March onwards.

736117a2/2025 skoda elroq 85 first edition whichcar 1 jpg
News

2025 Skoda Elroq: Everything we know for Australia

Skoda's electric Karoq successor revealed ahead of 2025 Australian launch.
453a12b8/2025 mg zs essence turbo red 15 jpg
News

All new MG ZS petrol models roll out across Australia

WhichCar spoke with MG Motor Australia’s Chief Commercial Officer, Giles Belcher, about the new ZS vehicles as well as the huge year ahead for the brand in Australia.
400112d9/new medium suvs 2025 whichcar png
News

New Medium SUVs coming to Australia in 2025

Listing off the most exciting new models in Australia's most popular new vehicle segment.
49fd173c/2025 subaru forester hybrid wilderness 21 jpg
News

New Subaru models coming: Forester, new Strong Hybrid system, and more

Here’s what coming next from a company that’s been putting Aussies behind the wheel for 50 years
b45a101d/2025 volkswagen t roc 6 jpeg
News

Volkswagen adds new gear to Polo and T-Roc

Volkswagen boosts its small car and small SUV standard equipment - for a price.
eecb1cd1/2023 mitsubishi delica concept mitsubishi d x concept 9a jpg
News

New Mitsubishi models coming: New ASX, Pajero Sport, Delica... and a Lancer EV?

It might be saddled with some of the industry's oldest product, but Mitsubishi has some interesting stuff on the horizon...
169f1648/2025 chery omoda e5 australia whichcar 3 JPG
News

2025 Chery Omoda E5 EV pricing drops to $37K as a 'New Year bonus'

Chery Australia has cut $6K off the Omoda E5 electric SUV, making it the most affordable electric SUV in Australia – for now

ce99159a/2025 new electric vehicles australia png
News

New Electric Cars for Australia: Every EV for 2025 & beyond ⚡

The EV revolution is gaining strength in Australia, which means greater diversity and choice for buyers
f4ac15b2/2024 mazda 2 evolve soul red crystal 96 jpg
News

Mazda2 and CX-3 score safety and styling upgrades for 2025

More kit, but entry-level prices rise as Mazda ditches base models

About Small SUVs

The small SUV is the most affordable entry into the world’s favourite vehicle type.

In Australia they are classified officially in the industry as either a Light SUV or a Small SUV, though there is often plenty of pricing overlap between these sports utility vehicles that are, respectively, typically based on city cars or small cars.

Some small SUVs are not especially practical for families, though many are more adept at fitting parents, kids and all their gear than you might imagine. The Kia Seltos, Skoda Kamiq and Volkswagen T-Cross are good examples of small SUVs that are a genuine option for families looking for a roomy vehicle but can’t stretch their budget to a midsized SUV.

Such is the popularity of SUVs that several brands feature two compact SUVs. Stablemate pairings include the Kia Stonic and Kia Seltos, Mazda CX-3 and Mazda CX-30, Toyota Yaris Cross and Toyota C-HR, and Volkswagen T-Cross and Volkswagen T-Roc.

Petrol power dominates the segment, though electrification is gradually working its way into the segment. There are petrol-electric offerings available from Toyota’s Yaris Cross and C-HR and the GWM Haval Jolion, plug-in hybrids such as the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross, while fully electric options include the BYD Atto 3, Hyundai Kona EV, and MG ZS EV.

Petrolheads aren’t neglected, though. The Hyundai Kona N and Volkswagen T-Roc R are both relatively affordable performance SUVs. Audi has the SQ2 and RSQ3, while the Mercedes-AMG GLA45 is one of the fastest compact SUVs in the world.

Many luxury brands also offer compact SUVs. These include the Audi Q3, BMW X1, Jaguar E-Pace, Lexus UX, Mercedes-Benz GLA, and Volvo XC40.

Two of the aforementioned SUVs have won the prestigious Wheels Car of the Year award. The Volvo XC40 won in 2019 and the Mazda CX-30 won in 2021.