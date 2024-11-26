WhichCar
2025 Peugeot 2008 Hybrid pricing for Australia

Peugeot’s 2008 Hybrid brings a compact SUV option with a turbo petrol-hybrid system to Australia, featuring efficient performance and advanced features across two trims.

Mike Stevens
As buyers wait to hear more on the updated E-2008 electric SUV, there's now at least this: the 2025 2008 Hybrid.

Snapshot

  • Powered by a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine & 48V hybrid system
  • Starting price of $42,490, with deliveries expected from Q1 2025
  • Fuel efficiency rated at 4.4L/100km
Peugeot has introduced the 2008 Hybrid to its Australian line-up, featuring a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine paired with a 48-volt hybrid system.

This compact SUV offers two trims: Allure and GT, with deliveries expected to commence in the first quarter of 2025.

Pricing starts from $42,490 for the Allure and $49,490 for the GT, excluding dealer delivery and statutory charges.

The Hybrid joins the wider 2008 range that went on sale earlier this year.

Hybrid drivetrain

The hybrid powertrain combines a turbo petrol engine with an electric motor, producing 100kW of power at 5500rpm and 230Nm of torque at 1750rpm.

A six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission is standard. Fuel efficiency is claimed at 4.4L/100km, with CO2 emissions rated at 99g/km, reflecting significant reductions compared to Peugeot’s outgoing ICE-powered 2008 models.

The system also incorporates regenerative braking technology, allowing the battery to recharge during deceleration.

Peugeot 2008 Hybrid: The basics

  • 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine with 48V hybrid system
  • Outputs: 100kW @ 5500rpm, 230Nm @ 1750rpm
  • 6-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission
  • Fuel efficiency: 4.4L/100km
  • CO2 emissions: 99g/km
  • Regenerative braking
Standard equipment

Allure Hybrid

  • 10-inch high-definition touchscreen
  • Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility
  • Wireless phone charging
  • LED headlights and rear lights with Peugeot’s claw design
  • Blind-spot detection and 360° HD cameras

Interior highlights include fabric seats with leather-effect trim, diamond stitching, and supportive contours.

GT

The GT adds premium features such as:

  • 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels
  • Configurable 3D digital driver cockpit
  • Adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go
  • Alcantara and leather-effect seat trim with heating for front seats
  • Panoramic glass roof

GT buyers also gain a driver’s seat massage function with electric lumbar adjustment and unique styling elements, including a diamond black roof and rear spoiler.

Warranty and servicing

Peugeot backs the 2008 Hybrid with a five-year, unlimited-kilometre warranty.

Pre-paid service plans are available in three- and five-year packages, offering a structured approach to scheduled maintenance.

