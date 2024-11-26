2025 Peugeot 2008 Hybrid pricing for Australia

As buyers wait to hear more on the updated E-2008 electric SUV, there's now at least this: the 2025 2008 Hybrid.

Snapshot Powered by a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine & 48V hybrid system

Starting price of $42,490, with deliveries expected from Q1 2025

Fuel efficiency rated at 4.4L/100km

Peugeot has introduced the 2008 Hybrid to its Australian line-up, featuring a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine paired with a 48-volt hybrid system.

This compact SUV offers two trims: Allure and GT, with deliveries expected to commence in the first quarter of 2025.

Pricing starts from $42,490 for the Allure and $49,490 for the GT, excluding dealer delivery and statutory charges.

The Hybrid joins the wider 2008 range that went on sale earlier this year.

Hybrid drivetrain

The hybrid powertrain combines a turbo petrol engine with an electric motor, producing 100kW of power at 5500rpm and 230Nm of torque at 1750rpm.

A six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission is standard. Fuel efficiency is claimed at 4.4L/100km, with CO2 emissions rated at 99g/km, reflecting significant reductions compared to Peugeot’s outgoing ICE-powered 2008 models.