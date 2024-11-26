2025 Peugeot 2008 Hybrid pricing for Australia

As buyers wait to hear more on the updated E-2008 electric SUV, there's now at least this: the 2025 2008 Hybrid.
Snapshot
- Powered by a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine & 48V hybrid system
- Starting price of $42,490, with deliveries expected from Q1 2025
- Fuel efficiency rated at 4.4L/100km
Peugeot has introduced the 2008 Hybrid to its Australian line-up, featuring a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine paired with a 48-volt hybrid system.
This compact SUV offers two trims: Allure and GT, with deliveries expected to commence in the first quarter of 2025.
Pricing starts from $42,490 for the Allure and $49,490 for the GT, excluding dealer delivery and statutory charges.
The Hybrid joins the wider 2008 range that went on sale earlier this year.
Hybrid drivetrain
The hybrid powertrain combines a turbo petrol engine with an electric motor, producing 100kW of power at 5500rpm and 230Nm of torque at 1750rpm.
A six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission is standard. Fuel efficiency is claimed at 4.4L/100km, with CO2 emissions rated at 99g/km, reflecting significant reductions compared to Peugeot’s outgoing ICE-powered 2008 models.
The system also incorporates regenerative braking technology, allowing the battery to recharge during deceleration.
Peugeot 2008 Hybrid: The basics
- 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine with 48V hybrid system
- Outputs: 100kW @ 5500rpm, 230Nm @ 1750rpm
- 6-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission
- Fuel efficiency: 4.4L/100km
- CO2 emissions: 99g/km
- Regenerative braking
Standard equipment
Allure Hybrid
- 10-inch high-definition touchscreen
- Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility
- Wireless phone charging
- LED headlights and rear lights with Peugeot’s claw design
- Blind-spot detection and 360° HD cameras
Interior highlights include fabric seats with leather-effect trim, diamond stitching, and supportive contours.
GT
The GT adds premium features such as:
- 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels
- Configurable 3D digital driver cockpit
- Adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go
- Alcantara and leather-effect seat trim with heating for front seats
- Panoramic glass roof
GT buyers also gain a driver’s seat massage function with electric lumbar adjustment and unique styling elements, including a diamond black roof and rear spoiler.
Warranty and servicing
Peugeot backs the 2008 Hybrid with a five-year, unlimited-kilometre warranty.
Pre-paid service plans are available in three- and five-year packages, offering a structured approach to scheduled maintenance.
