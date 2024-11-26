New Electric Cars for Australia: Every EV for 2024 & beyond ⚡

THINGS TO KNOW Australia is getting closer to an emissions regulations plan that will further incentivise EVs

A national charging network is being built around Australia

If you're looking to make the leap into an electric car, this is your guide to every EV launching in Australia this year – and beyond. For now, it's true that most electric options in the new-car market are still markedly more expensive than their conventional combustion-engined counterparts. Of course, the argument is often made that EVs can reduce longer-term costs through cheaper and potentially free recharging, along with lower maintenance and parts costs. In fact, we have a story on that topic here, crunching the numbers on the cost of EV ownership versus owning a regular car. News How will Australia's New Vehicle Efficiency Standard affect the new car market? Set to begin in 2025, the NVES promises to cause massive upheaval to the local market. 14 May 2024 Whatever your perspective... This evolving article is where you'll find every new EV available in Australia, and all of those on the way. Indeed, the electric vehicle race has well and truly started in Australia. It had a slow start, with minimal incentives pushing supply towards more EV-friendly regions in recent years.

In China, the Aion UT is priced from around 100,000 yuan (approximately AU$21K), which could see it become Australia's most affordable EV. Alfa Romeo Junior The Alfa Romeo Junior – revealed as the Milano before the Italian Government banned the name – isn't due in Australia until the second half of 2025. Based on Stellantis's E-CMP platform, the Junior is closely related to the Jeep Avenger and Fiat 600e, offering a 400-volt electric system and a 54kWh battery pack. Like the Fiat and Abarth 600e models, 'Elettrica' versions of the Junior open with a 112kW model, while the hero Junior Veloce leaps to 177kW.

A driving range of up to 410 kilometres on the combined WLTP test cycle is claimed. Audi E-Tron GT update Audi revealed the 2025 E-Tron GT earlier this year, and although the outside looks largely unchanged, there are significant enhancements under the skin. The line-up now includes the S E-Tron GT, RS E-Tron GT, and the flagship RS E-Tron GT Performance. The S model delivers 500kW, achieving 0-100 km/h in 3.4 seconds. The RS variant offers 630kW with a 2.8-second sprint, while the RS Performance boasts 680kW, reaching 100 km/h in 2.5 seconds.

All models are equipped with a 105kWh battery, providing a usable capacity of 97kWh. Charging capabilities have been improved, with the E-Tron GT now supporting up to 320kW DC fast charging, allowing a 10-80% charge in approximately 18 minutes. The driving range has also increased, with the S E-Tron GT offering up to 609km, the RS E-Tron GT up to 598km, and the RS Performance up to 592km, all measured on the WLTP cycle. Pricing for the Australian market has yet to be announced, but an increase from the current starting price of approximately $182,000 is anticipated. Audi Q4 E-Tron The Audi Q4 E-Tron mid-size electric SUV is on sale in Australia now, with price cuts already applied in September. Q4 E-Tron pricing from September 2024 Q4 45 e-tron wagon: $84,900 (down $3400)

Q4 Sportback 45 e-tron: $86,500 (down $1800)

Q4 55 e-tron quattro: $105,900 (down $2600)

Q4 Sportback 55 e-tron quattro: $107,900 (down $1600) All Q4 e-tron models are equipped with an 82kWh lithium-ion battery, upgraded from the previous 77kWh, featuring optimized cell chemistry and higher density.

The Q4 45 models now support a maximum DC fast charging rate of 175kW, up from 135kW, aligning with the Q4 55's capabilities. Audi states that all Q4 e-tron variants can charge from 10% to 80% battery capacity in approximately 28 minutes. The updated battery enhances the driving range, with the Q4 45 Sportback achieving an indicative WLTP range of 540km, the Q4 45 wagon 524km, the Q4 55 Sportback 503km, and the Q4 55 wagon 488km. These improvements, combined with the price adjustments, position the Q4 e-tron range more competitively against rivals such as the BMW iX3 and Mercedes-Benz EQB, both starting at $89,100. However, the Q4 e-tron remains priced above the Tesla Model Y, which starts at $55,900. Audi Q6 E-Tron Audi Australia has announced the upcoming release of the 2025 Q6 e-tron and SQ6 e-tron electric SUVs, scheduled to arrive in early 2025. The Q6 e-tron range comprises three variants:

Q6 e-tron performance: Priced at $115,500 before on-road costs, this rear-wheel-drive model features a single electric motor producing 240kW and 485Nm, enabling a 0-100 km/h acceleration in 6.6 seconds. Q6 e-tron quattro: Starting at $122,500, it includes a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system delivering 285kW and 580Nm, achieving 0-100 km/h in 5.9 seconds. SQ6 e-tron: The top-tier variant is priced at $151,400, equipped with a dual-motor setup generating 380kW and 580Nm, reaching 0-100 km/h in 4.3 seconds. All models are built on an 800V architecture, supporting fast charging capabilities. The Q6 e-tron performance variant claims a WLTP range of up to 641km, while the quattro and SQ6 e-tron variants provide ranges of 625km and 598km, respectively.

Standard features across the range include a 14.5-inch MMI touch display, an 11.9-inch virtual cockpit digital instrument cluster, and a 10.9-inch touchscreen for the front passenger. The interior design emphasizes a digital experience, with the additional passenger display allowing access to entertainment and vehicle functions without distracting the driver. BMW i5 Touring News 2025 BMW i5 Touring: Australian pricing revealed, third-quarter launch set Circle the wagons on your shopping list 7 Feb 2024 BMW pricing for the 2025 i5 Touring electric wagon back in February, scheduled for the third quarter of 2024. It hasn't arrived yet, however, but we've asked BMW Australia for an update. Priced at $219,900 before on-road costs, the i5 Touring will be available exclusively in the M60 xDrive variant. Power is provided by a dual-motor setup delivering 442kW and 820Nm, enabling acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.9 seconds. It features an 84kWh battery pack (81.2kWh usable), providing a WLTP driving range of up to 506km.

When it's unveiled later this year and launched into the market in 2025, trademark applications suggest the second-generation iX3 will be offered in iX3 30, iX3 40 and iX3 50 forms. BYD Shark 6 News 2025 BYD Shark 6: Pricing and specifications Sharp pricing announced for BYD's PHEV ute 30 Oct 2024 BYD announced the Australian launch of the Shark 6 plug-in hybrid ute in October, priced at $57,900 before on-road costs. The Shark 6 is powered by BYD's DM-O (Dual-Mode Off-road) system, combining a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine with dual electric motors to deliver a total output of 321kW and 650Nm. This configuration enables acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.7 seconds. The vehicle features a 29.58kWh Blade Battery, providing up to 100km of pure electric range and a combined driving range of up to 800km. Standard equipment includes a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a 10.25-inch LCD instrument cluster, imitation leather seats, wireless connectivity, a 15.6-inch rotating infotainment screen, and heated and ventilated front seats with power adjustments. The Shark 6 has a Gross Vehicle Mass (GVM) of 3500kg, a kerb weight of 2710kg, and a braked towing capacity of 2500kg. Colour options are Great White, Deep Sea Blue, and Tidal Black.

Cadillac provides a five-year, unlimited-kilometre vehicle warranty, an eight-year, 160,000km battery warranty, and five years of roadside assistance. Cadillac has also announced the flagship Lyriq-V, with global production set to begin in 2025 ahead of an Australian debut expected for sometime in 2026. While specific technical details have not been disclosed, the Lyriq-V is expected to offer enhanced performance metrics, aligning with Cadillac's V-Series designation, which signifies a focus on elevated performance capabilities. Chery Omoda E5 Review 2024 Chery Omoda E5 review: First Australian review Chinese car maker adds its first electric vehicle to Australia. Is it worth the wait? 6.2 / 10 Score Chery Australia launched its first all-electric vehicle in September, the Omoda E5. The entry-level BX variant is priced at $42,990, while the top-spec EX variant starts at $45,990. The BX variant comes equipped with dual 12.3-inch screens, 18-inch alloy wheels, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless phone charger, and a full-size spare wheel. The EX variant adds features such as an eight-speaker Sony sound system, synthetic leather seats with heating, a powered sunroof, and a 360-degree camera.

Both models are powered by a front-wheel-drive single electric motor producing 150kW and 340Nm, with a claimed range of up to 430km. Charging from 30% to 80% can be achieved in less than 30 minutes using a DC fast charger. Cupra Born VZ Cupra Australia has confirmed the Born VZ electric hatchback is set to launch in the first half of 2025, likely sometime in the second quarter. This high-performance variant features a single-motor rear-wheel-drive powertrain delivering 240kW and 545Nm, enabling a 0-100 km/h acceleration in 5.7 seconds and a top speed of 200 km/h.

The Born VZ is equipped with a 79kWh battery pack, slightly larger than the standard model's 77kWh, and incorporates a Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) Sport setup with revised dampers, anti-roll bars, and rear springs. Exterior enhancements include wider tyres and 20-inch alloy wheels, available in forged or with 3D copper inserts, along with new colour options such as Midnight Black and Dark Forest green. Pricing details have yet to be announced, but the Born VZ is expected to be positioned above the current model, which is priced at $59,990 before on-road costs. Cupra Raval Cupra is leading the development of the small front-wheel drive electric car platform (MEB Small) that underpins a production version of the Raval, as well as the ID.2, ID.2 X, and Skoda's take on the tiny EV. It's essentially the VW Up all over again, but this time electric – that program spun off the Seat Mii, Skoda Citigo and multiple takes on the VW model itself including a GTI.

Each brand will have its own take on the platform, with the Raval's distinctive styling and high outputs likely to set it out as the most assertive and edgy of the four models to be spun off the line. In fact, Sven Schuwirth, chief operating officer of Cupra, told Whichcar that the Raval concept at the 2023 IAA motor show was "more than 90 per cent" representative of what the production car would look like. It is understood that the brand is assessing the merits of a small EV in Australia. The local market is moving fast in the 'affordable electric' space following the launch of value-focused cars like the MG4, BYD Dolphin and GWM Ora hatchbacks. Could it be a very literal case of too little, too late? Time will tell. Cupra Tavascan Cupra is set to launch its first electric SUV, the Tavascan, in Australia by the end of 2024. The line-up includes two variants: the Endurance and the VZ. Pricing details will be disclosed closer to the launch date, but the base Endurance is expected to be priced slightly above the top-spec, petrol-powered Formentor VZx, which is currently $65,790 before on-road costs.

The Endurance variant features a single-motor rear-wheel-drive system producing 210kW and 545Nm, achieving 0-100 km/h in 6.8 seconds, with a WLTP range of 534km. Standard equipment includes 19-inch alloy wheels, illuminated Cupra logos, a hands-free power tailgate, tri-zone climate control, a 15-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and black fabric upholstery. The VZ variant comes with a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system delivering 250kW and 545Nm, reaching 0-100 km/h in 5.5 seconds, and offers a WLTP range of 499km. It includes all features from the Endurance's Interior Package, plus 21-inch alloy wheels, Dynamic Chassis Control adaptive suspension, matrix LED headlights, and a fixed sunroof with a power sunblind. Deepal S07 News 2025 Deepal S07: Latest new EV brand now on sale in Australia Australian orders are open for the Deepal S07 electric SUV, ahead of customer deliveries starting in December 11 Nov 2024 Deepal has introduced the S07 electric SUV to the Australian market, starting from $67,990 before on-road costs. This positions the S07 competitively against the Tesla Model Y, undercutting the rear-wheel-drive variant by approximately $2000. The S07 is powered by a single rear-mounted electric motor delivering 160kW and 320Nm, enabling a 0-100 km/h acceleration in 6.7 seconds. It features a 79.9kWh battery, providing a claimed range of up to 620km. Charging capabilities include a maximum DC fast charging rate of 150kW, allowing a 10-80% charge in approximately 30 minutes. Ford E-Transit Custom A fully-electric version of Ford's Transit Custom mid-size van is due in Australia imminently, although its scheduled "late 2024" window is quickly closing. The cargo van features a 400-volt system with a 74-kWh battery pack, which shares its 81.2Ah pouch cells with the larger American-market F-150 Lightning.

Geely EX5 Volvo parent Geely has announced Australian plans for its EX5, a mid-sized electric SUV that will compete with models like the BYD Atto 3 and Tesla Model Y. The EX5 is powered by a 160kW/320Nm electric motor and offers battery options of 49.52kWh or 60.22kWh, providing a claimed range between 440km and 530km on China's generous CLTC test cycle. In China, the EX5 is priced between 112,800 and 148,800 yuan (approximately A$23,800 to $31,400). However, Australian pricing will likely be higher, however, given the BYD Atto 3's local pricing of $44,381 to $47,381. Geely Riddara RD6 Now known as the Riddara RD6, the electric ute from China's Geely appears certain for Australia with a right-hand drive production schedule now locked in. The Riddara RD6 is understood to be around 5.2 metres long and roll on a 3120mm wheelbase which makes it slightly smaller than a Ford Ranger. It's also believed to be offered with three battery sizes: 66kWh, 86kWh or 100kWh. The largest battery is said to offer a range of 610km.

The Inster will be available in two configurations, with a driving range beyond 300km in base form and over 355km in top-spec form. It's a properly little thing, too. T

The interior has been updated with a revised centre console that includes controls for seat heating and ventilation. The infotainment system now supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The 2025 Ioniq 5 offers two battery options: a 63kWh battery for the Standard Range variant, providing a WLTP range of 440km, and an 85kWh battery for the Extended Range variant, offering up to 570km. The Standard Range model delivers 125kW and 350Nm, while the Extended Range provides 168kW and 350Nm. Pricing starts at $69,800 for the Standard Range 2WD, with the Extended Range 2WD priced at $75,800, and the Extended Range AWD at $85,300.

This pricing strategy allows the Avenger to undercut key competitors and aligns it closely with high-spec versions of Chinese electric vehicles like the BYD Atto 3 and MG ZS EV. The Avenger is expected to arrive in Australian showrooms in the coming months. Back to top. MORE All Jeep Avenger News & Reviews Jeep Recon 82 The Jeep Recon electric SUV shares familiarity with the rugged Wrangler, with the brand promising "true trail-rated capability". Highlights include a one-touch rooftop, removable doors and glass, a traction management system, e-locker axle technology, under-body protection, tow hooks, and off-road tyres.

Like the Wrangler, a spare wheel mounted on the tailgate will feature, while the iconic seven-slot grille is closed-off and illuminated. Local arrival timing for the Jeep Recon is currently unclear. Back to top. MORE All Jeep Recon News & Reviews Jeep Wagoneer S 82 Jeep’s new Wagoneer sub-brand will gain its first electric model, with a new Grand Cherokee-sized model called the Wagoneer S. The marque claims the ‘S’ stands for “speed, striking and sexy”, featuring a 447kW dual-motor drivetrain, a 0-97km/h sprint time of 3.5 seconds, and a claimed 644-kilometre driving range.

In the UK, the EV3 is offered in three trim levels with two battery options. Pricing starts at £32,995 ($65K) for the base model and reaches £42,835 ($85K) for the top-spec GT-Line S with Heat Pump. While direct currency conversions suggest higher prices, the EV3's positioning relative to other models indicates a potential starting price around $50,000 in Australia. This would place it competitively against models like the BYD Atto 3 and MG 4. The EV3 measures between 4300mm and 4310mm in length, 1850mm in width, and 1560mm in height, with a 2680mm wheelbase. It is similar in size to the Kia Seltos but slightly shorter and wider. The base model features a 58.3kWh battery paired with a 150kW/283Nm electric motor, offering a WLTP range of approximately 429 kilometres. An optional 81.4kWh battery extends the range to nearly 598 kilometres.

Back to top. MORE All Kia EV3 News & Reviews Kia EV5 News 2025 Kia EV5: Australian pricing for midsize electric SUV The new 2025 Kia EV5 electric SUV will tear into Australia with pricing and specs sharp enough to put the market on notice 11 Oct 2024 Kia announced Australian pricing for the 2025 EV5 midsize electric SUV in October, with the base Air Standard Range variant starting at $56,770 drive-away. The mid-range Air Long Range is priced at $63,990, while the Earth AWD Long Range comes in at $68,990. The top-spec GT-Line AWD Long Range is available for $75,990 drive-away. The EV5 offers two battery options: a 64kWh pack for the Standard Range and an 88kWh pack for the Long Range variants. The Long Range models provide a driving range exceeding 600km. Charging capabilities include 175kW DC fast charging, allowing a 10-80% charge in approximately 27 minutes. The EV5's pricing positions it competitively against rivals like the Tesla Model Y and Toyota RAV4, aiming to attract a broad range of consumers in the midsize SUV segment.

Charging capabilities include a maximum DC fast charging rate of 150kW, allowing a 10-80% charge in approximately 30 minutes. Maserati GranTurismo Folgore 82 Riding on an all-new platform, the second-generation Maserati GranTurismo gains a fully electric variant. The all-electric Folgore – Italian for Lightning – is the most forward-thinking GranTurismo, producing a combined 610kW from three 300kW electric motors, with a 0-100km/h claimed time of 2.7 seconds. It is equipped with a 92.5kWh battery and an 800-volt architecture, with the ability to charge up to 100 kilometres of claimed driving range in just five minutes.

The 2024 Maserati GranTurismo Folgore is expected in Australia later this year. Back to top. MORE All Maserati GranTurismo News & Reviews Maserati Grecale Folgore 82 The 2024 Maserati Grecale Folgore is the pure-electric version of the company’s new mid-size SUV. It is fitted with a 105kWh lithium-ion battery, a 400-volt electrical system, and a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system producing over 373kW and 800Nm.

Standard features include a retractable soft-top roof, a digital instrument cluster, and a central infotainment touchscreen. The interior design emphasizes a driver-focused layout, incorporating premium materials and advanced technology interfaces. The Cyberster's exterior showcases aerodynamic elements and distinctive styling cues, reflecting MG's heritage in sports car design. Back to top. MORE All MG Cyberster News & Reviews MG ES5 News 2025 MG ES5 revealed as ZS EV successor – UPDATED If you’re looking forward to the new-generation MG ZS EV, then you’ll have to get used to a new name. 14 Nov 2024 MG revealed its ZS EV-replacing ES5 in November, introducing a larger electric SUV that bridges the small and medium segments. The ES5 measures 4476mm in length, 1849mm in width, and 1621mm in height, with a 2730mm wheelbase – dimensions that surpass the ZS EV by 153mm in length, 40mm in width, and 145mm in wheelbase, while being 4mm lower. Built on the same rear-wheel-drive architecture as the MG4, the ES5 is expected to offer improved driving dynamics and efficiency. While specific powertrain details are yet to be disclosed, the platform suggests potential for various battery and motor configurations.

The ES5 is set to launch in Australia within the next six months, with pricing and detailed specifications to be announced closer to its release. Mini Cooper & Countryman 82 The Mini Cooper hatchback and more all-terrain-focused Mini Countryman electric cars are due in Australia between July and September 2024. While significantly different in size, proportions and mechanicals, the Cooper hatch and Countryman share much of Mini’s new electrified technology, including its latest Mini Operating System 9. The Chinese-built Cooper was developed in partnership with GWM, while the German-built Countryman is heavily related to the BMW iX1. The new three-door Mini Cooper EV starts from $53,990 before on-road costs while the Countryman E is available from $64,990 plus on-roads.

The long-range dual-motor brings a 3.8-second 0-100km/h sprint, with a 400kW and 686Nm maximum power output. All Polestar 4s support 200kW DC fast and 22kW AC home charging. Back to top. MORE All Polestar 4 News & Reviews Porsche Macan EV 82 Porsche announced Macan EV pricing in July, introducing the all-electric SUV to the Australian market. The initial line-up includes the Macan 4, priced at $133,700 before on-road costs, and the Macan Turbo at $180,100. In November, Porsche expanded the Macan EV range with two additional variants: the rear-wheel-drive Macan, starting at $128,400, and the all-wheel-drive Macan 4S, priced at $149,300.

Porsche claims revisions to the Taycan have improved it in “almost every discipline”. More than 150,000 examples have been built in Stuttgart, Germany since the Taycan launched in late 2019. Back to top. MORE All Porsche Taycan News & Reviews Renault 5 News 2025 Renault 5 E-Tech EV revealed with 50,000 buyers on wait list Finally, Renault has unveiled the production version of its reborn Renault 5 – three years since it was first previewed as a hot hatch concept 7 Mar 2024 The reborn Renault 5 was unveiled in March, but alas it remains 'under consideration' for Australia, with the local distributor waiting on France to confirm availability. Officially named Renault 5 E-Tech, the new hatch is a modern electric iteration of the classic 5. It's available in Europe with two battery options: a 40kWh pack offering a claimed range of up to 299km, and a 52kWh pack providing up to 399km, both utilizing Nickel Manganese Cobalt chemistry. Charging capabilities include an 11kW AC charger and options for 80kW or 100kW DC fast charging. ￼

At launch, Renault reported that 50,000 buyers were already on the waitlist. MORE 2025 Renault 5 E-Tech EV revealed Skoda Elroq 82 Click above for more Elroq photos In October, Skoda unveiled the Elroq, an all-electric SUV set to replace the petrol-powered Karoq – hence, the similar naming. Scheduled for an Australian release in July 2025, the Elroq will be Skoda’s second electric vehicle in the local market, following the Enyaq’s arrival in December. The Elroq introduces Skoda’s ‘Modern Solid’ design language, featuring a slimmer grille adorned with S-K-O-D-A lettering and connected LED headlights.

Inside, it offers four interior themes—Studio, Loft, Lodge, and Sportline—with a standard 13-inch infotainment touchscreen, a 5.0-inch digital instrument cluster, and a head-up display. Safety features include nine airbags, adaptive cruise control, lane assist, and emergency assist. ￼ Built on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform, the Elroq will be available in multiple drivetrain configurations. The base model, Elroq 50, features a 125kW rear-wheel-drive setup, while the Elroq 85x offers a 210kW all-wheel-drive system. Boot capacity stands at 470 litres with the rear seats up and expands to 1580 litres when folded. ￼ Skoda Enyaq 82 Skoda finally announced Australian pricing for the Enyaq back in September, and it's expected to roll onto local roads in December. Available in 'Coupe' form only, the 2025 Enyaq line-up includes two variants: the Sportline, priced at $69,990 before on-road costs, and the RS at $83,990. ￼

The Enyaq Coupe Sportline features a single-motor rear-wheel-drive system producing 210kW and 545Nm, enabling a 0-100 km/h acceleration in 6.7 seconds. It is equipped with a 77kWh (net) lithium-ion battery, offering a claimed WLTP range of up to 561km. The RS variant adds a second motor for all-wheel drive, increasing output to 250kW and 545Nm, with a 0-100 km/h time of 5.4 seconds and a range of up to 530km. ￼ Both models support up to 175kW DC fast charging, allowing a 10-80% charge in approximately 30 minutes. Standard features include a 13-inch central touchscreen, a 5.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a suite of advanced driver assistance systems. The Enyaq Coupe measures 4653mm in length, 1879mm in width, and has a wheelbase of 2765mm, providing a cargo capacity of 570 litres with the rear seats up. ￼ Back to top. MORE All Skoda Enyaq News & Reviews Smart #1 and #3 News Smart brand officially returns to Australia; cars to arrive from September It's now official: the Smart brand is returning to Australia with a two-model line-up. 27 May 2024 Smart returned to Australia in September, debuting with the new #1 and #3 electric SUVs. Both models are available in three variants: Pro+, Premium, and Brabus. The #1 Pro+ is priced at $54,900 before on-road costs, the Premium at $58,900, and the Brabus at $67,900. The #3 Pro+ starts at $57,900, the Premium at $61,900, and the Brabus at $70,900. ￼

Despite the #3 being slightly larger than the #1—measuring 4.4 metres in length compared to the #1’s 4.27 metres—both models share electric drivetrains and platforms with the Volvo EX30. The Pro+ and Premium variants feature a single electric motor producing 200kW and 343Nm, with rear-wheel drive. The Brabus variants add a second motor for all-wheel drive, increasing output to 315kW and 543Nm. Battery capacity across all variants is 66kWh, with driving ranges varying between 400km and 455km on the WLTP cycle, depending on the model and variant. ￼ Standard features on the Pro+ variants include 19-inch wheels, LED headlights, a panoramic roof, a 12.8-inch infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a powered tailgate, and Smart Pilot Assist. The Premium variants add matrix LED headlights, leather upholstery, a Beats 640W sound system, a heat pump, automatic parking assist, a 10-inch head-up display, 22kW AC charging, and 150kW DC charging. The Brabus variants gain unique exterior design elements, sports seats with microfibre suede upholstery, and a Brabus drive mode. ￼ Smart #5 82 Click above for more photos Smart unveiled the #5 electric SUV in August. Its largest model to date, the 'Hashtag 5' measuring 4705mm in length with a 2900mm wheelbase, positioning it competitively against mid-size SUVs like the Skoda Enyaq and Tesla Model Y. ￼

The #5 features a boxy, rugged design, with the Summit Edition offering an off-road package that includes a roof-mounted light bar, roof rack, side steps, storage box, and access ladder. Inside, it boasts a 10.3-inch ultra-HD driver’s display, dual 13-inch AMOLED screens for the driver and front passenger, and a 25.6-inch augmented-reality head-up display. A generative AI voice assistant is integrated with a Sennheiser sound system delivering over 2000 watts. ￼ Equipped with a 100kWh battery, the #5 offers a claimed range of over 740km according to the CLTC test cycle. Its 800-volt system architecture enables rapid charging from 10% to 80% in approximately 15 minutes. Leaked documents suggest various powertrain options, including single-motor models producing 250kW and 288kW, and a dual-motor all-wheel-drive version with up to 432kW. A top-tier variant with 475kW is also anticipated. The Smart #5 is expected to launch in Australia in the second half of 2025. ￼ Volkswagen ID.3 82 First revealed in 2019, the Volkswagen ID.3 – an electric Golf-sized small hatch – will arrive in Australia in 2025. This means it will launch after the larger ID.4 and ID.5 medium SUVs, which are expected to be more popular despite a higher price.

It is also a twin to the Cupra Born, which is currently available here in a single flagship grade. Volkswagen expects the ID.3 to be priced under $60,000 “in order to maximise national and state-based electric vehicle incentives,” but just how far under is unclear. The ID.3 GTX sports variant could arrive in Australia at the same time as the standard variants. According to the brand, every Volkswagen dealer in Australia will retail and service its electric vehicles, including the ID.4 and ID.5, and the ID.Buzz and ID.Buzz Cargo.

While Volkswagen Australia has not formally announced prices for the ID.4 and ID.5, it has confirmed the most affordable variant at launch – the ID.4 Pro – will be targeted at the popular Tesla Model Y Long Range, which is currently available for $69,900 before on-road costs. Back to top. MORE All Volkswagen ID.4 News & Reviews Volkswagen ID.Buzz 82 Expressions of interest for the electric Volkswagen ID.Buzz van have opened ahead of its December 2024 arrival. Pricing and features are yet to be confirmed, so for now, VW is aiming to gauge how much buzz there is for the van locally.

The Single Motor Extended Range variant features a rear-mounted electric motor producing 175kW and 420Nm, enabling a 0-100 km/h acceleration in 6.9 seconds. It is equipped with a 69kWh battery, offering a WLTP range of up to 460km. The Twin Motor Performance variant adds a front motor for all-wheel drive, increasing output to 300kW and 660Nm, with a 0-100 km/h time of 4.9 seconds and a range of up to 420km. Both models support up to 150kW DC fast charging, allowing a 10-80% charge in approximately 28 minutes. Standard features include a 9-inch central touchscreen with Google built-in services, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a suite of advanced driver assistance systems. The EX40 measures 4425mm in length, 1863mm in width, and 1651mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2702mm, providing a cargo capacity of 419 litres with the rear seats up. The EC40 will reach Australia in the first half of 2025. Back to top. MORE All Volvo EC40 News & Reviews MORE All Volvo EX40 News & Reviews Volvo EX90 82 The Volvo EX90 electric SUV, to be sold alongside the current XC90, was expected to arrive in Australia in late 2024, but is now delayed to sometime in 2025. Volvo has announced new active safety features debuting on the all-electric crossover – and fitted as standard – will include LiDAR sensors and an in-car driver monitoring camera.