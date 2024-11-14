2025 Peugeot 308 pricing: Single GT Hybrid spec, and 14 e-308 hatches!

Peugeot has announced the Australian arrival of its new hybrid hatch, the Peugeot 308 GT Hybrid, with a starting price of $48,990 before on-road costs.
Snapshot
- 100kW/230Nm 1.2-litre turbo hybrid, 4.2L/100km claimed
- Another wagon bites the dust
- Electric all the way: 14 examples of e-308 EV incoming
The new addition's arrival comes with sorry news for wagon fans, however, with 308 Touring dropped from the 2025 roster, along with the top-spec 308 GT Premium variant.
The news follows confirmation in September that the French brand has dropped all four of its plug-in hybrid EV models (including the 308 PHEV) and pushed back the local launch of the all-electric E-3008 SUV.
There's a light on the horizon for EV fans, however, with Peugeot's Australian distributor confirming an initial 'Evaluation Experience' for the small E-308 that will see 14 examples to local buyers with a drive-away price of $65,990.
It remains to be seen if this will also be the asking price of any bigger future rollout, but it'll have very stiff competition if so.
On to what buyers can have in the local 308 range:
2025 Peugeot 308 GT Hybrid pricing and features
Pre-orders for the 308 GT Hybrid are now open ahead of the model’s expected launch in the first quarter of 2025.
The Peugeot 308 GT Hybrid features a 1.2-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine paired with a hybrid electric system. The combined output is rated at 100kW and 230Nm, sent to the front wheels through a six-speed electric dual-clutch automatic gearbox (known by the code e-DCS6).
Along with its 0.9kWh battery, the 308's hybrid system includes regenerative braking, capturing energy during deceleration to recharge the battery.
Peugeot claims the 308 GT Hybrid can operate in electric-only mode for "up to 50% of the drive time", depending as always on driver behaviour and road conditions.
Fuel consumption is listed at a Corolla Hybrid-rivalling 4.2L/100km, and CO2 emissions are listed at 95g/km.
Interior and cargo space
The interior features Peugeot’s i-Cockpit, highlighted by a 10-inch configurable digital instrument display and a 10-inch high-definition central touchscreen.
Customisable i-Toggle shortcuts provide quick access to settings such as radio, contacts, and vehicle controls. The cabin includes tri-material Alcantara seats with leather-effect trims, green ‘Adamite’ stitching, and Peugeot GT badging.
Additional comfort features include a heated steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting with eight customisable colours, and a frameless auto-dimming rear-view mirror. The Air Quality System (AQS) continuously monitors cabin air and filters pollutants.
Equipment highlights
The Peugeot 308 GT Hybrid comes standard with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as wireless smartphone charging. The infotainment system features a 360-degree HD camera system, comprising front, rear, and side cameras.
Standard features also include a panoramic opening sunroof, 18-inch alloy wheels, a smartphone cradle, and four USB ports (two front and two rear).
Safety
In its current form, the Peugeot 308 carries a four-star ANCAP safety rating from ANCAP, awarded in 2022.
The 308 GT Hybrid's advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) include:
- Blind Spot Detection (BSD)
- Lane Departure Warning (LDW) with unmarked road edge detection
- Active Lane Following Assist (semi-autonomous driving)
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go function
- Advanced Driver Attention Alert (DAA3)
Warranty
Peugeot offers a standard 5-year, unlimited-kilometre warranty on the 308 GT Hybrid, with additional coverage for the hybrid battery included under this warranty.
Colour choices
The 308 GT Hybrid is available in six exterior colours: Obsession Blue (hero colour), Okenite White, Artense Grey, Sellenium Grey, Nera Black, and Elixir Red.
Metallic paint is priced at an extra $690, with the exception of ‘Elixir Red,’ priced at $1050.
Pricing
The Peugeot 308 GT Hybrid is priced from $48,990 (MLP), excluding on-road costs.
Customers can place pre-orders through authorised Peugeot dealers or customise their purchase via Peugeot Australia’s website.
