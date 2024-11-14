2025 Peugeot 308 pricing: Single GT Hybrid spec, and 14 e-308 hatches!

Peugeot has announced the Australian arrival of its new hybrid hatch, the Peugeot 308 GT Hybrid, with a starting price of $48,990 before on-road costs.

Snapshot 100kW/230Nm 1.2-litre turbo hybrid, 4.2L/100km claimed

Another wagon bites the dust

Electric all the way: 14 examples of e-308 EV incoming

The new addition's arrival comes with sorry news for wagon fans, however, with 308 Touring dropped from the 2025 roster, along with the top-spec 308 GT Premium variant.

The news follows confirmation in September that the French brand has dropped all four of its plug-in hybrid EV models (including the 308 PHEV) and pushed back the local launch of the all-electric E-3008 SUV.

There's a light on the horizon for EV fans, however, with Peugeot's Australian distributor confirming an initial 'Evaluation Experience' for the small E-308 that will see 14 examples to local buyers with a drive-away price of $65,990.

It remains to be seen if this will also be the asking price of any bigger future rollout, but it'll have very stiff competition if so.

6 Yes, there's an all-electric 308 SW wagon available in Europe. Always the way...

On to what buyers can have in the local 308 range:

2025 Peugeot 308 GT Hybrid pricing and features

Pre-orders for the 308 GT Hybrid are now open ahead of the model’s expected launch in the first quarter of 2025.

The Peugeot 308 GT Hybrid features a 1.2-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine paired with a hybrid electric system. The combined output is rated at 100kW and 230Nm, sent to the front wheels through a six-speed electric dual-clutch automatic gearbox (known by the code e-DCS6).