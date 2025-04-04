JAC Motors has revealed its JAC Hunter plug-in hybrid Dual-Cab 4X4 Ute to the world at the Melbourne Motor Show.

Not expected in Australia until 2026, the JAC Hunter is described by the brand as its “most powerful and technologically advanced production vehicle”, with series production commencing later this year.

The plug-in hybrid petrol-electric utility combines an efficient all-new 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with front and rear electric motors to deliver an impressive 385kW of power and 1000Nm of torque.

That makes it a serious contender in the growing electrified ute segment, outpowering many rivals.

The four-door ute will aim for an electric-only driving range of at least 100km from its lithium-iron phosphate battery pack. It will also boast a Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) system that allows owners to power tools, appliances, and even provide emergency backup power from the vehicle’s battery.

Inside, owners of the JAC T9 turbodiesel sibling will recognise some features including a10.4-inch portrait touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, alongside a fully digital 10.25-inch instrument cluster.

Driver assistance will include enhanced autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go functionality, and a 360-degree camera system.

The brand conducted extensive Australian testing of the T9 on which the Hunter is based to ensure the T9’s suspension, ADAS, powertrain and cooling systems were all validated for Australia’s harsh climate and demanding conditions.

The JAC Hunter will arrive in Australian showrooms in the first quarter of 2026. Australian pricing and specifications will be announced closer to that time.