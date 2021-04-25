Powered by WhichCar
Subscribe
Rimac C_TwoLotus Type 1312021 Hyundai TucsonMaserati F Tributo Special Edition

The Rimac C_Two 'the fastest-accelerating production car in the world'

All-electric hypercar pumps out insane 8.94-second quarter-mile time, blitzes Porsche Taycan Turbo S in drag

Comparisons

Car of the Year 2021

© Copyright Are Media Pty Limited. All Rights Reserved.