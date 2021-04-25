Latest News
The Rimac C_Two 'the fastest-accelerating production car in the world'
Lotus Type 131 to be previewed today with AMG and Toyota power - report
New Hyundai Tucson on sale in Australia
Maserati Ghibli and Levante F Tributo Special Edition unveiled
Top 10 Shanghai surprises
Lightyear One solar-powered EV claims 725km driving range
Electric stars of Shanghai coming Down Under
Mercedes-Benz EQT concept teased
New Mini Cooper price and features
New Alfa Romeo Stelvio Sport touches down in Australia
Reviews
2021 Maserati Quattroporte Trofeo review
Ferrari-hearted luxo limo struggles with the logic of its offering
- Reviews
2021 Toyota Mirai review
The second-gen Mirai's hydrogen fuel-cell powertrain is its headline act, but what is it actually like to drive?
- Comparisons
Mazda CX-3 v Kia Stonic v Hyundai Venue comparison
There’s a big battle raging in the little SUV arena
- Reviews
2021 Porsche Panamera review
We slide behind the wheel of the $199,500 ‘base model’ Panamera
- Reviews
2021 Toyota Yaris SX Hybrid review
Toyota’s cheapest hybrid Yaris delivers the goods, but cheapest doesn’t mean ‘cheap’
- Features
A close look at the new Mercedes-Benz W206 C-Class
The fifth-generation C-Class is set to break new ground for Mercedes’ most popular model
- Features
The 31 hottest cars coming in 2021
The cars we hope will put 2020 firmly in the rear vision mirror
- Features
Do the Audi e-tron's virtual mirrors actually work?
Are virtual mirrors tech for tech's sake or do they actually bring useful advances?
- Features
2021 Ferrari F8 Tributo vs Victorian lockdown
As curfew lifts, could a flat-out run in Ferrari’s finest restore a little sanity?
On another plane: flat-plane V8s explained
Former Holden design director explains BMW 4 Series grille
The five best Aussie road trips for driving enthusiasts
The new McRae: Colin McRae's nephew Max drives his cars
- Comparisons
2021 Subaru XV 2.0 Premium vs Ford Focus Active
Is the Ford Focus Active able to see off the perennially popular Subaru XV?
- Reviews
2021 Mazda 6 GT SP Wagon review
Turbo wagon strikes a fine balance between value, performance, comfort and practicality
- Reviews
2021 Mercedes-Benz S450 L review
The new-generation Benz flagship brings plenty of new technology to the table, but what's it like to drive?
- Reviews
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander review: International launch
Mitsubishi’s all-new Outlander debuts In the US with a significantly improved drive and upscale interior
Bright Sparks: Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 vs Audi e-tron 55 comparison
2021 Jaguar F-Pace review: Australian first drive
2021 Mazda MX-30 G20e Evolve review
2021 Renault Captur Intens review
Comparisons
- Comparisons
Hatch attack: Mazda 3 Skyactiv X v Ford Focus ST-Line v Hyundai i30 N-Line v Toyota Corolla ZR
The small car world's hottest offerings this side of a GTI badge face off against the Mazda 3 Skyactiv-X tech-whizz
- Comparisons
2021 BMW M2 CS vs Porsche Cayman GTS 4.0
Two ways to reach six-cylinder manual sports car nirvana
- Comparisons
Sedan triple-play: Audi A4 45 TFSI v BMW 330i v Lexus IS300 F Sport compared
Tired of SUV oatmeal? Over Vanilla hatch? Here are three full-fat, high protein, hard-driving alternatives.
- Comparisons
2021 Mazda CX-5 Akera Turbo v Ford Escape Vignale AWD comparison
These mid-size SUVs have all the practicality you'd expect and the turbocharged punch of yesteryear’s hottest hatches
Kia Sorento vs Mazda CX-9: Seven-seater SUV comparison
Polo vs Swift vs Mazda 2: Finding 2020's best small hatchback
Twin test: Subaru Forester Hybrid vs Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
Can the Isuzu D-Max dethrone the dual-cab king?
- Comparisons
Can the T-Roc beat the current small SUV king?
Volkswagen’s new T-Roc faces off against the class benchmark from Mazda
- Comparisons
Exactly how efficient is Mazda’s radical Skyactiv-X engine in the real world?
How does Mazda’s Skyactiv-X measure up? We don our lab coats
- Comparisons
Can the Mercedes-Benz GLB claim the Land Rover Discovery Sport’s mid-size seven-seat crown?
These two SUVs take a big car ethos and cram it into a compact package. But does it work?
- Comparisons
Which American pick-up is best, and should you even buy one?
Big utes are becoming big business, but should you join the super-sized trend? Let’s find out
These hatches are fighting for the same audience with two different tactics
Does the Honda Civic Type R annihilate the Ford Focus ST? We find out
Which hot hatch is the best affordable drivers’ car?
Storming the high country in three Super SUVs
Car of the Year 2021
- COTY
The Mazda CX-30 is the 2021 Wheels Car of the Year
The 2021 COTY is a compact SUV of real depth and ability, and largely devoid of compromises
- COTY
Behind the scenes at Wheels Car of the Year 2021
Your glimpse behind the proverbial COTY red curtain
- COTY
Mercedes-Benz GLB at Car of the Year 2021
Compact, quirky and uncommonly quick, but at what cost?
- COTY
Land Rover Defender at Car of the Year 2021
The 4x4 faithful expect, and this time England delivers
Kia Sorento at Car of the Year 2021
Genesis GV80 at Car of the Year 2021
Ford Puma at Car of the Year 2021
Ford Escape at Car of the Year 2021