Suzuki Australia has announced a voluntary safety recall for a number of 2025 Fronx Hybrid vehicles after identifying a potential fault with the rear seatbelt system, following a recent assessment by the Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP).

The recall applies to a specific vehicle identification number (VIN) range, which Suzuki says has been identified during an ongoing investigation into the Fronx Hybrid’s safety performance. According to the company, the issue relates to the rear seatbelt retractor mechanism, which may not operate as intended in a collision.

4

Suzuki has warned that, in affected vehicles, excessive seatbelt webbing could be released during an impact, increasing the risk of injury to rear-seat occupants. As a precaution, the company has instructed owners of impacted vehicles to immediately stop using the rear seats until further notice.

Customer safety remains the company’s priority, Suzuki Australia said, with investigations continuing alongside Suzuki Motor Corporation to fully understand the cause of the issue and determine a permanent fix.

“All affected customers will be contacted directly,” Suzuki Australia confirmed, adding that owners are encouraged to reach out to the Suzuki Customer Call Centre if they have any concerns or questions about their vehicle.

The recall follows scrutiny of the Fronx Hybrid’s safety systems during independent testing, prompting Suzuki to act while further technical analysis is undertaken. The company has not yet confirmed how many vehicles are affected nationwide, but says it is working to ensure all impacted owners are identified and informed as quickly as possible.

Suzuki Motor Corporation and Suzuki Australia have committed to implementing additional measures once the investigation is complete, with the aim of restoring full rear-seat usability without compromising safety. The company says further updates will be provided once a remedy is finalised.

1

The Fronx Hybrid, which launched in Australia earlier this year, is positioned as a small, urban-focused SUV and is currently sold in a single specification locally. The recall represents a significant early setback for the model, particularly as safety ratings play a major role in purchasing decisions within the light SUV segment.

Details of the recall are listed under reference REC-006520 on the Australian Government’s Vehicle Recalls website. Owners can check whether their vehicle is affected by searching their VIN or contacting Suzuki Australia directly.

Suzuki has reiterated that transparency and customer safety remain central to its response, stressing that the recall is a precautionary step taken while investigations remain ongoing.