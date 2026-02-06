Mercedes-AMG is preparing for a major expansion of its electric line-up, confirming plans for three bespoke EVs that will sit apart from the brand’s existing AMG-tuned EQ models. The strategy marks a decisive shift for the performance arm of Mercedes-Benz, with SUVs playing a central role in its electric future.

The first of the new-generation AMG EVs will arrive later this year, effectively replacing the petrol-powered AMG GT 4-Door Coupe. Previewed by the striking GT XX concept (below), the four-door electric sedan will be the brand’s first model built from the ground up as an AMG-exclusive EV, rather than a modified Mercedes-Benz platform.

That sedan will be followed by a large electric SUV in early 2027, aimed squarely at high-performance luxury rivals such as the Porsche Cayenne. Completing the trio will be a more style-led SUV coupé, confirmed by outgoing Mercedes-AMG chief executive Michael Schiebe, with its debut pencilled in for the second half of 2027.

Schiebe said the decision to add an SUV coupé reflects market reality, with SUVs now accounting for more than half of AMG’s global sales. The approach mirrors AMG’s existing combustion range, where traditional SUVs and sleeker coupe-style variants are offered side by side.

All three vehicles will sit on AMG’s new AMG.EA electric architecture, developed specifically for high-performance applications. The platform features an 800-volt electrical system and a unique round-cell battery design, enabling ultra-fast charging and sustained high-output performance.

Power will come from a tri-motor configuration, with one electric motor driving the front axle and two motors at the rear. In concept form, this setup delivered outputs well beyond 750kW, signalling that AMG’s electric models will comfortably match – and potentially exceed – the performance of their V8 predecessors.

The GT XX concept also previewed some of AMG’s more extreme ideas, including advanced active aerodynamics. A recently released teaser shows a deployable rear diffuser that extends from the bumper to improve stability at high speeds, hinting at the technology that will reach production.

In concept guise, the electric sedan was claimed to reach speeds above 350km/h and add close to 400km of driving range in just five minutes when connected to ultra-high-speed charging infrastructure. While production figures are expected to be lower, they underline AMG’s intent to lead rather than follow in the electric performance space.

The confirmation of AMG’s electric SUV coupé comes alongside a leadership transition. Schiebe will move to head Mercedes-Benz’s Top End Vehicle Group, overseeing Maybach and G-Class, with Stefan Weckbach taking over as AMG boss from July.