Mercedes-AMG has begun testing a new high-performance concept known as the AMG GT Track Sport, marking the next evolution of its GT sports car range. The prototype recently completed its first laps under track conditions following final preparations at AMG headquarters in late July.

The camouflaged test vehicle, identified by its yellow and red-accented wrap, has entered an intensive testing phase at proving grounds and racing circuits. According to Mercedes-AMG, the concept serves as both a technical experiment and a preview of what could become the brand’s most extreme GT variant to date.

Built around the existing AMG GT two-door platform, the Track Sport concept aims to push that architecture to new limits. Engineers have focused on achieving a lower overall weight, improved balance, and enhanced aerodynamics, with development centred on extracting maximum performance from AMG’s V8 powertrain.

While no specific performance figures have been released, the vehicle’s development brief suggests a strong focus on track capability rather than everyday usability. AMG says the project emphasises intelligent lightweight construction and aerodynamics designed to deliver stability and control under high loads.

The test program will subject the prototype to intensive endurance and performance trials, examining how its systems and components perform under extreme stress. Each part of the vehicle – from the chassis setup to thermal management – will be validated against AMG’s internal standards for durability and performance.

Michael Schiebe, Chairman of Mercedes-AMG GmbH and head of Mercedes-Benz’s G-Class and Maybach divisions, said the car represents an exploration of the brand’s engineering boundaries.

“With the Concept AMG GT Track Sport, we are exploring the limits of what’s possible,” Schiebe said. “It’s a vision that reflects our ongoing commitment to performance and innovation.”

The AMG GT Track Sport remains officially a concept, though its development indicates Mercedes-AMG’s continued interest in expanding the GT lineup with vehicles aimed squarely at track driving enthusiasts.