Car News
Renault to cap vehicle speed at 180km/h from 2022
The French manufacturer has followed in Volvo's footsteps, restricting speed in the interests of safety
The Rimac C_Two 'the fastest-accelerating production car in the world'
All-electric hypercar pumps out insane 8.94-second quarter-mile time, blitzes Porsche Taycan Turbo S in drag
Lotus Type 131 to be previewed today with AMG and Toyota power - report
First new sportscar from Lotus in almost a decade will be premiered at the 2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed
Welcome to the new-look WhichCar.com.au
WhichCar.com.au takes on a brand-new look, with a mix of evolutionary and revolutionary elements to bring you the best in automotive news and features.
Mitsubishi Triton canopy recalled over fire risk
The affected accessory would have been sold and fitted to vehicles between May 2018 and February this year
Alfa Romeo scraps Giorgio platform for new EV architecture
The platform has been used since 2015 and cost around five billion euro to create
New Hyundai Tucson on sale in Australia
Mid-size SUV scores more tech, safety and bigger price tags
Honda fully electric by 2040
The Japanese marque aims to be producing just EVs and hydrogen powered vehicles globally, including Australia
2020 Mercedes-Benz A-Class recalled for ISOFIX fix, GLA for airbag issue
Faults with rear seat belt bracket and airbag identified
Best look yet at next-gen LandCruiser 200 Series
Is this the new Toyota LandCruiser 200 Series?
Maserati Ghibli and Levante F Tributo Special Edition unveiled
Commemorative models salute F1 legend Juan Manuel Fangio
Top 10 Shanghai surprises
The Baja Snake, Punk Cat and more you may have missed from this year's show