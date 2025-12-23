Australian motorists are being reminded to take extra care on the roads as double demerit points come back into force over the Christmas–New Year holiday period, coinciding with one of the busiest travel windows of the year.

In New South Wales, double demerits apply from 12:01am on December 24 through to January 4, 2026, as part of the state’s annual Operation Christmas and New Year road safety campaign. Police say enforcement will be highly visible, with traffic and highway patrol officers joined by general duties and specialist units across the state.

The focus will again be on the most common causes of serious crashes, including speeding, illegal mobile phone use, failure to wear seatbelts and riding without an approved motorcycle helmet. During the operation so far, five people have already lost their lives on NSW roads.

Police have warned that there will be no tolerance for risky behaviour, with authorities stressing that poor decisions behind the wheel can have fatal consequences, particularly during periods of heavy holiday traffic.

The Australian Capital Territory mirrors NSW dates, with double demerits also applying from December 24 to January 4. Unlike NSW, however, the ACT applies double demerit points to all traffic offences during the holiday period, not just selected infringements.

Western Australia’s double demerit period began earlier, starting on December 19 and continuing until January 4. WA’s scheme covers a wider range of offences, including speeding, mobile phone use, drink and drug driving, running red lights and seatbelt or child restraint breaches. More serious infringements, such as attempting to evade speed cameras or using detection-avoidance devices, attract significant penalties of up to 14 demerit points.

WA Police have issued stark warnings following a sharp rise in road deaths, with the state recording its highest fatality numbers in nearly two decades. Authorities say enforcement over the festive season is aimed squarely at preventing further loss of life during a period traditionally associated with increased travel.

Nationally, the road toll remains a concern, with more than 1,300 deaths recorded in the 12 months to late November – an increase of around three per cent compared with the previous year. Police agencies across the country say the holiday period is critical, as long-distance travel, fatigue and distractions combine to increase crash risk.

Queensland operates a different system and does not introduce double demerit periods over public holidays. Instead, drivers receive double demerit points if they commit the same offence more than once within a 12-month period. This applies year-round to offences such as speeding, mobile phone use and seatbelt breaches.

Several jurisdictions, including Victoria, South Australia, Tasmania and the Northern Territory, do not operate double demerit schemes at all. However, police in those states and territories still conduct targeted holiday enforcement campaigns and issue fines and licence suspensions where required.

Authorities are urging drivers nationwide to slow down, avoid distractions and plan ahead, warning that penalties can escalate quickly during double demerit periods – and that the consequences of unsafe driving extend far beyond fines or points.