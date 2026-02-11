The BYD Atto 3 has received a substantial facelift and been given Australian Government approval ahead of a likely 2026 local release. Now named the Atto 3 Evo in some markets such as the UK, the updated Atto 3 is now much more powerful, will be capable of travelling further on a charge and has been given visual upgrades inside and out.

While Australian timing is yet to be confirmed, BYD has attained Australian Government approval to sell the Atto 3 Evo in 230kW rear-drive and 330kW all-wheel drive forms, though there are no other details provided by the approval.

However, the Atto 3 Evo has been detailed for the UK market with the same performance figures, potentially giving clues to the Australian range when it launches. The Atto 3 Evo uses the latest version of the brand’s ‘e-Platform 3.0’ with “substantial” technical gains over the original Atto 3, like switching from a front-wheel drive layout to now either rear- or all-wheel drive. The rear suspension has also been upgraded to a five-link independent set up (up from four-link) for “improved dynamics”, according to the brand.

3

In the UK – matching the information gained found in the Australian Government approvals – there are two versions of the Atto 3 Evo: an entry-level model with a rear-mounted 230kW/380Nm motor, and an upper-spec model with a 330kW/560Nm dual-motor layout. According to BYD UK, the RWD Atto 3 Evo sprints to 100km/h in just 5.5 seconds and the dual-motor is even faster at just 3.9 seconds.

Both versions of the Atto 3 Evo in the UK use a 74.8kWh lithium iron-phosphate (LFP) battery that can be charged at up to 220kW and giving a WLTP range of 510km in the RWD model and 470km in the dual-motor variant.

The Atto 3 Evo’s technical upgrades are big improvements on the pre-facelifted model, which is offered with 49.92kWh or 60.48kWh batteries for up to 420km of range and a 150kW front-mounted motor across the range.

4

In addition to the technical upgrades are revised exterior styling with new front and rear bumpers, new 18-inch wheels and a new rear spoiler on the roof. But thanks to upgrades to its platform, the Atto 3 Evo now has a 50 litre-larger boot at 490 litres (1360L with the rear seats folded), while there’s also a new 101-litre front boot under the bonnet.

The cabin has also been revised with the relocation of the gear selector to the steering column, a new 8.8-inch digital instrument display, higher quality materials throughout and more available features like a head-up display and heated rear seats. The 15.6-inch touchscreen has also been upgraded with new software, including integrated Google features such as Google Maps.

BYD Australia is yet to announce any local details about the Atto 3 Evo, but it’s likely to go on sale sometime this year.