Ferrari has revealed both the name and dashboard of its first electric vehicle, the Ferrari Luce. The name is Italian for ‘light’ and differs from ‘Elletrica’, which was used in its development. The controversial new Ferrari EV will debut in May 2026.

And while we’ve previously heard details about its 1000hp output, 2.5 second 0-100km/h time and 310km/h top speed, we can now see its iPhone-inspired dashboard and physical buttons.

Compared with many modern cars, the dashboard of the Ferrari Luce is quite simple, and uses a lot of buttons for controlling its many features. That’s because both it and the exterior have been developed by design firm LoveFrom, which was part-founded by former Apple design chief Sir Jony Ive, who oversaw the styling of products such as the iPhone, iPad and Apple’s iOS operating system.

Ive’s influence can clearly be seen in the interior of the Luce with its glass and aluminium finishes, made by Corning. The 10-inch moveable central touchscreen is also quite iPad-like in its design, and the placement of buttons around the cabin is Apple-like with simplistic and functional design.

The 12.5-inch digital driver’s display, however, is much more analogue in its look, made up of three individual dials with power useage on the left, the speedometer and battery level in the centre, and trip computer information on the right. Impressively in this digital age, the speedometer’s dial is physical and not digital. The whole set up is covered by an OLED screen and was designed to be both modern and nostalgic, much like the rest of the cabin.

Other features in the cabin of the Luce include a traditional Ferrari ‘Nardi’ three-spoke steering wheel design with buttons and a manettino on each side (one for the powertrain modes and one for the powertrain settings), plus steering wheel paddles to manage torque.

Below the touchscreen are a number of physical buttons to control the climate and media, as well as a handle bar to both rest hands on and move the screen. A physical clock with a digital face, so users can also switch to either a compass or lap timer, features above the screen.

The centre console of the Luce is designed to appear as if it’s floating and reportedly uses both leather and glass materials for a high quality finish. There are two storage areas, two cupholders, physical buttons for the boot and locking, and then four window switches. In addition to that is the L-shaped gear shifter, which is also made of glass.

On the roof is the pull handle for the launch mode, as well as headlight and demister settings, and the SOS button that’s mandatory in all new cars sold in the European Union.

As previously revealed, the Ferrari Luce will use four independent electric motors with two on each axle to develop over 1000 horsepower – that’s 746kW of power – which is similar to the new petrol 849 Testarossa. However, in launch mode, the Luce develops 11,500Nm of torque for a claimed 0-100km/h time of just 2.5 seconds and a top speed of 310km/h.

Full details about the battery and efficiency stats are yet to be revealed, but the Luce will use a massive 122kWh unit for reportedly more than 530km of range. Its maximum charging speed will be 350kW, so it will be able to charge quickly, and new ‘tall pouch’ battery cells allow for a high energy density, reducing the unit’s weight.

The Ferrari Luce will be revealed in May with local timing yet to be revealed.