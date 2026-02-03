The Sydney Harbour Concours d’Elegance will return for 2026, promising a bigger and better show compared with last year.

The classic car meet will again be held on Cockatoo Island on Sydney Harbour, running from Friday, February 27 to Sunday, March 1 with tickets now on sale.

A collection of more than 50 vintage, classic and unique automobiles across categories will be assessed by an international judging panel. Concours vehicles will parade daily, with commentary from a panel of experts and discussions with owners. The rare and refined line-up for 2026 includes:

Beyond the classic cars on display, some of the world’s most prestigious marques will be showcasing the latest in modern motoring. This is an opportunity to inspect new cars and motorcycles in detail, including the latest from Aston Martin, Bentley, Brough Superior, Lamborghini, McLaren and Rolls Royce.

In addition to cars and motorcycles, the Sydney Harbour Concours d’Elegance will showcase artist Simon Cavelle creating a live artwork, painting a vehicle over the three day event, or view Camilla Albertini’s photography exhibition “Women and Motors? Just Joy,” which is a high-impact cultural project conceived at the Fratelli Cozzi Museum in Italy.

Tickets for the Sydney Harbour Concours d’Elegance 2026 are available to purchase here.