The Sydney Harbour Concours d’Elegance will return for 2026, promising a bigger and better show compared with last year.
The classic car meet will again be held on Cockatoo Island on Sydney Harbour, running from Friday, February 27 to Sunday, March 1 with tickets now on sale.
A collection of more than 50 vintage, classic and unique automobiles across categories will be assessed by an international judging panel. Concours vehicles will parade daily, with commentary from a panel of experts and discussions with owners. The rare and refined line-up for 2026 includes:
- Interbellum Elegance: Featuring a 1934 Bugatti Type 57 Graber Roadster and the 1936 Delage D6-70 Figoni et Falaschi Cabriolet
- The Ashes: Classic British and Aussie rivals go head-to-head, from a 1971 Ford XY Falcon GT-HO Phase III to a 1957 Aston Martin DB2/4
- Disegno Italiano: Ferrari, Alfa Romeo, Maserati – the masters of Italian style come together in a visual feast
- Carrozzeria Touring: Three Lancia Flaminia GTs by Touring, Aston Martin DB6s bring Italian coachbuilding flair and grand touring elegance
- Plastic Fantastic: Lightweight innovation and composite cool, featuring the 1957 Buchanan, 1958 Chevrolet Corvette C1, 1969 McLaren M12 Can-Am M6GT, 1974 Bond Bug and more
- Catch My Drift: Cult Japanese heroes, including the 1999 Subaru Impreza WRX 22B, 2011 Lexus LFA and Honda NSX R
- Generation Alpha: The future of speed and design – think McLaren Senna XP, 2023 Ford GT, and a 2024 Porsche 911 Dakar
Beyond the classic cars on display, some of the world’s most prestigious marques will be showcasing the latest in modern motoring. This is an opportunity to inspect new cars and motorcycles in detail, including the latest from Aston Martin, Bentley, Brough Superior, Lamborghini, McLaren and Rolls Royce.
In addition to cars and motorcycles, the Sydney Harbour Concours d’Elegance will showcase artist Simon Cavelle creating a live artwork, painting a vehicle over the three day event, or view Camilla Albertini’s photography exhibition “Women and Motors? Just Joy,” which is a high-impact cultural project conceived at the Fratelli Cozzi Museum in Italy.
Tickets for the Sydney Harbour Concours d’Elegance 2026 are available to purchase here.
