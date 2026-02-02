BMW Australia has confirmed a series of updates for its X1 and X2 small SUV ranges ahead of the 2026 model year, introducing new powertrain options while streamlining others as the brand adapts to evolving emissions standards and customer demand.

The most significant addition is the BMW X1 xDrive25e, a new plug-in hybrid variant that will arrive in Australia around the middle of the year. It becomes the most accessible entry point into BMW’s local PHEV range, pairing a three-cylinder petrol engine with an electric motor and high-voltage battery. Total system output is rated at 180kW, with the electric motor contributing up to 80kW on its own.

BMW says the X1 xDrive25e is capable of travelling between 78 and 86 kilometres on electric power alone under WLTP testing, depending on specification. Energy is stored in a 14.2kWh lithium-ion battery, which supports AC charging at up to 11kW using either single- or three-phase power. Under ideal conditions, a full recharge can be completed in around one hour and 45 minutes.

The arrival of the new X1 plug-in hybrid expands BMW Australia’s electrified offering to six PHEV models, alongside nine fully electric vehicles currently on sale. BMW has also confirmed that its next-generation iX3, based on the Neue Klasse architecture, is scheduled to reach Australian customers in the second half of 2026.

Alongside the new hybrid model, BMW will revise petrol-powered X1 and X2 variants to meet the EU6e emissions standard, ahead of Australia’s transition to WLTP testing in the coming years. As part of that change, three-cylinder petrol engines across both model lines will gain 48-volt mild-hybrid systems for the first time, designed to reduce fuel consumption and emissions while improving responsiveness.

BMW’s fully electric iX1 and iX2 will also be updated. Dual-motor xDrive30 versions of both models will adopt new silicon carbide inverters, which BMW says improve efficiency, power density and driving range. As part of a broader range simplification, the single-motor eDrive20 versions of the X1 and X2 will be dropped from the local line-up.

BMW has also flagged increases in standard equipment for petrol X1 and X2 variants, aligning specification upgrades with the mechanical changes. Full pricing and detailed specifications for the revised 2026 range are expected to be confirmed closer to the Australian launch window.

X1 Pricing

Variant Pricing X1 sDrive20i $66,700 (new) X1 xDrive25e $79,500 (new) iX1 xDrive30 $86,800 X1 M35i xDrive $93,900

X2 Pricing