BMW may be drawing headlines with its next-generation electric SUVs, but the brand hasn’t forgotten its smaller battery-electric models. For 2026, BMW has quietly updated the iX1 and iX2 (below) with modest hardware changes that translate into meaningful range improvements, helping keep them competitive in an increasingly crowded compact EV segment.

The upgrades centre on a slight increase in usable battery capacity, rising from 64.6kWh to 65.2kWh. While the change looks minor on paper, BMW says efficiency gains elsewhere in the system allow the extra energy to go further. The entry-level iX1 eDrive20 now offers a claimed driving range of approximately 510 kilometres, up from roughly 470km previously. The all-wheel-drive iX1 xDrive30 improves to about 465km.

The closely related iX2 receives similar benefits. The eDrive20 variant now matches the iX1 with a claimed range of around 510km, while the xDrive30 stretches to approximately 475km, depending on specification.

BMW has not detailed every technical change, but confirms the introduction of a new silicon-carbide inverter designed to reduce electrical losses and improve efficiency. Other unseen updates, such as revised wheel bearings, are also believed to reduce friction and energy consumption.

Importantly, charging and performance figures remain unchanged. Both models retain a peak DC fast-charging rate of 130kW, allowing a 10 to 80 per cent charge in about 29 minutes under ideal conditions. The single-motor eDrive20 continues to produce around 150kW, while the dual-motor xDrive30 delivers roughly 230kW. Acceleration figures are also unchanged, with the quicker xDrive30 capable of 0–100km/h in the mid-five-second range.

The updates arrive as competition intensifies. When the iX1 launched in 2022, its main rivals were the Volvo XC40 Recharge (now EX40) and Mercedes-Benz EQA. Since then, newer or refreshed alternatives such as the Audi Q4 e-tron and more affordable versions of the Tesla Model Y have shifted buyer expectations, particularly around range and value.

The iX1 and iX2 also share their underpinnings with the MINI Countryman Electric, which has received a similar efficiency upgrade, pushing its claimed range to around 500km.

Australian pricing for the updated BMW models has yet to be confirmed, but the changes are expected to roll into local vehicles as part of the 2026 model year. A fully redesigned iX1, influenced by BMW’s upcoming Neue Klasse design language, is still expected later in the decade.