Mazda Australia has announced pricing and specifications for the 2026 BT-50 lineup, which is now in local showrooms. Mechanically unchanged compared to 2025 models, the ’26 BT-50 has added two new model grades, both of which will be familiar to BT-50 fans. At the top of the range, the BT-50 Thunder has returned, while the BT-50 Boss has also returned to the range for 2026.

Based on the top-spec GT, the Thunder adds a single hoop bull bar paired with Lightforce Beast driving lights, as well as reinforced, anti-slip side steps.

At the rear of the Thunder, a long-legged steel sports bar and a manual roller tonneau cover have been added, as have gloss black door handles and a unique ‘Thunder’ decal set. The Thunder is priced from $78,400 plus on-road costs.

2

Lower in the range, the Boss is based on the XT Dual Cab Pickup 3.0L 4×4 and adds gloss black door and tailgate handles, gloss black exterior mirrors and a black steel sports bar, as well a tub liner and side steps. The Boss is priced from $60,220 plus on-road costs, but is being offered at an introductory driveaway price of $58,990.

Elsewhere in the 2026 Mazda BT-50 lineup, the XTR, GT and GT SP grades now feature a 360-degree, adding “to the already-high daily usability of the vehicle”, according to Mazda.

The 2026 BT-50 lineup remains unchanged mechanically compared to the previous versions, with 120kW/400Nm 2.2-litre and 140kW/450Nm 3.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engines still available. Both can be had in either two- or four-wheel drive, and the 2.2-litre engine is equipped with an eight-speed automatic transmission, which is two more gears than the 3.0-litre.

3

2026 Mazda BT-50 pricing (excluding on-road costs):