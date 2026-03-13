Tesla has announced local pricing and specifications for the new Model Y L, which is now available to order ahead of second quarter 2026 deliveries. Priced from $74,900 excluding on-road costs, the Model Y L will only be available in Premium Long Range All-Wheel Drive form at launch. More than just adding extra seats to the same body, the Model Y L is overall 177mm longer than the regular Model Y and looks different as a result.

Now measuring 4969mm long, the Model Y L has been lengthened to accommodate its third row of seating, which Tesla says “enhances third-row legroom and provides a feeling of space within the cabin.” It isn’t just a six-seat version of the Model Y either, it is visually (and physically) larger in wheelbase and body size, according to its maker.

The Model Y L isn’t a seven-seater, rather, a six-seater as the middle row of seats uses a captain’s chair layout with two individual seats instead of a bench. The individual seats feature electric adjustment and fold flat functionality at the touch of a button, as well as both heating and ventilation.

The third row provides two additional seats with adjustable headrests, also heated and electronically flat folding, while extra features on the L include rear USB-C ports, cup holders and air vents in the C-pillars for third row occupants.

Behind the third row of the Model Y L lies 420 litres of space, which expands to 1076 litres with the rear seats folded and a huge 2423 litres with the second row folded as well (285L more than the regular Y). There is also a 116 litre front boot.

The L also adds a new 19-inch alloy wheel design, a new ‘Cosmic Silver’ colour option, higher-rated 50W driver’s side wireless phone charging and unique Model Y badging. The Model Y L is also the first Tesla to be sold in Australia with vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality up to 3.3kW, which is available by purchasing a separate Tesla adaptor.

The Model Y L is rated at 681km of WLTP driving range, which is 81km more than the five-seat Model Y Long Range All-Wheel Drive on which it’s based, suggesting that it uses a larger battery. Using NMC technology, it can be DC fast charged up to 250kW.

Tesla has confirmed performance stats, however: 378kW of power and 590Nm of torque, which is enough grunt for a claimed 5.0-second 0-100km/h sprint time and a top speed of 201km/h – only 0.2 seconds slower than the Model Y LR AWD.

2026 Tesla Model Y pricing (excluding on-road costs):