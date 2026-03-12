MG has revealed in China official images and specification information for its fully-electric compact SUV, with the most interest coming from its ‘liquid-solid state’ battery pack. Featuring the same underpinnings as the new MG4 Urban, the MG 4X shares the same wheelbase (2750mm) but the higher riding crossover body is longer, wider and taller.

Reported to head into production in the second half of 2026, MG states the MG4 X uses what is ‘the world’s first semi-solid-state battery’, certainly in mass production terms. According to Chinese reports, the MG 4X is 4400mm long, 1800mm wide and 1600mm tall.

MG 4X looks similar to the MG4 hatch and the MGS5 EV SUV already on sale, but it features a different front fascia design, new headlights, a two-level grille at the lower edge of the front bumper and a DRL strip that extends across the whole front of the vehicle out to each headlight.

3

MG said all variants of the 4X will feature the new battery technology – which uses solid and liquid-gel electrolytes instead of only liquid electrolytes, which improves energy density and performance in either high or low temperature extremes.

According to China’s CLTC test, which is known to be a little on the enthusiastic side, the 53.95kWh battery pack will deliver driving range of 510km. According to MG, the new MG 4X will be specifically targeted at younger buyers in its home market, which makes sense given the crossover styling.

No official details have been released detailing what the cabin might look like for the MG 4X, but MG’s continued product and technology updates with each new model, hint that it will be well specified including a variation of the manufacturer’s smart cockpit, a concept co-developed with smart device specialist Oppo.

The facelifted MG4 hatch and its cheaper MG4 Urban sibling are due to go on sale in Australia before there middle of this year, and if the MG 4X does indeed go into production in the second half of the year, it could go on sale in Australia before the end of 2026.