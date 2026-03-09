MG Motor Australia has confirmed that the new MG4 EV Urban will launch in Australia in April, sitting underneath the MG4 already on sale but with a more affordable price tag.

At launch, the MG4 EV Urban will offer two LFP battery sizes in Australia: a smaller 43kWh standard range and a larger 54kWh extended range. Based on UK specifications, the former can travel 325km on a charge and the latter 415km. Importantly, both batteries can charge from 10 to 80 per cent in around 30 minutes at a maximum rate of 82kW for the smaller battery and 87kW for the larger one.

In the UK – Australian power figures are yet to be announced – the smaller battery is paired with a 110kW/250Nm front-mounted electric motor, with the latter using a slightly more powerful 118kW (still making 250Nm) motor instead, likely to account for the larger battery’s extra weight.

In the UK market, where it has already been updated, the regular MG4 is available with either 64kWh or 77kWh batteries, with the smaller 51kWh unit removed to make way for the MG4 EV Urban. That is a change we’re expecting for Australia as well.

Billed as a more comfort-focused and practical EV compared with the sportier MG4, the MG4 EV Urban is actually bigger and more spacious than its sibling. Measuring 4395mm long, 1842mm wide, 1549mm tall and 2750mm between the wheels, the Urban is 108mm longer, 6mm wider, 33mm taller and 45mm longer between the wheels than the MG4. Based on UK specifications, its 1364-litre boot (with the rear seats folded) is around 200L larger than the 4.

Inside the MG4 Urban is a similar cabin to the MGS5 EV electric small SUV, with a 15.6-inch touchscreen featuring wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 7.0-inch digital driver’s display, physical air-conditioning and volume controls, and a large centre console with a wireless phone charger. The MG4 will receive a similar cabin design when it’s launched.

Australian pricing for the MG4 EV Urban is yet to be announced, but in the UK, there’s a £6500 (AS12,360) price difference between the two and we’re expecting a low-$30,000 price for the Urban once it reaches our shores. For reference, the UK-spec MG4 EV Urban starts at £23,495 (around A$44,700) and the MG4 at £29,995 (A$57,200).

The MG4 EV Urban will go on sale in Australia in April, with local pricing and specifications to be confirmed then.