The March 2026 issue of Wheels magazine, on sale Monday March 9, featuring the awe-inspiring Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro on the cover.

Our feature drive of the GT 63 Pro reveals how the latest beast from Affalterbach builds on the reputation of its aggressive predecessor while adding greater usability for everyday driving – all without compromising the performance credentials that define the AMG brand.

Trent Nikolic takes a closer look at IM Motors, the premium offshoot of Chinese brand MG, and its ambitious push into the global luxury EV market via its advanced “digital chassis” technology. A timely look at the role software and electronics will play in shaping the next generation of electric vehicles.

This month’s comparison pits two of Australia’s most popular hybrid medium SUVs – in the shape of the Hyundai Tucson Hybrid and the GWM Haval H6 Ultra Hybrid (below) – against each other, both in front-wheel-drive form. The test asks a simple but relevant question for many buyers: is all-wheel drive really necessary for family SUVs in everyday Australian driving conditions?

Inspired by events such as the Goodwood Revival in the UK, Wheels also visits Western Australia’s Red Dust Revival, a festival bringing together enthusiasts and historic machines in a uniquely Australian tribute to the country’s motoring heritage.

The Wheels Interview spotlights Honda Australia boss Jay Joseph (below). A 25-year Honda veteran, Joseph discusses the challenges of rebuilding the brand’s fortunes locally and outlines the strategy behind Honda’s next phase in the Australian market.

Our First Drives section this issue tests Hyundai’s upcoming Elexio electric SUV, Kia’s Tesla-chasing EV4, the new Denza B5 plug-in hybrid, BYD’s Sealion 5 PHEV and the Lexus LC500 Convertible – one of the last naturally aspirated V8 grand tourers still on sale.

Former federal industry minister Nick Minchin also contributes a guest column, reflecting on the decline of Australian manufacturing. Minchin argues that the closure of local car production marked a turning point for the country’s industrial base, blaming his own party for the loss of advanced manufacturing capability and the economic implications it had beyond the automotive sector.

Regular sections round out the issue, including Garage, Marketplace, the comprehensive 22-page Buyer’s Guide and the nostalgic Wayback Machine, which revisits Wheels coverage from March 1984 and Holden’s ambitions at the time.