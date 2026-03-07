The race for electric vehicle range has taken a dramatic leap forward, with BYD’s luxury sub-brand Denza unveiling the Z9 GT – an EV that claims more than 1000km of driving range on a single charge.

According to Denza, the new Z9 GT can travel up to 1036km on a full battery under the Chinese CLTC testing cycle, positioning it among the longest-range production electric vehicles in the world.

That figure comes from the car’s largest 122kWh battery pack, although a smaller 102kWh battery will also be offered with a still-impressive 820km CLTC range.

It’s worth noting the CLTC (China Light-Duty Vehicle Test Cycle) is generally considered more optimistic than other international standards such as WLTP or the US EPA test. Even so, analysts suggest real-world range could still sit somewhere around 700–800km, which would remain exceptional for a production EV.

The Z9 GT is not only about range. The luxury electric wagon – effectively a sleek shooting-brake-style grand tourer – forms part of Denza’s push into the premium EV market dominated by brands such as Porsche, Tesla and Mercedes-Benz. The model sits on BYD’s advanced electric architecture and is available with multiple powertrain configurations, including rear-wheel drive and high-performance all-wheel-drive versions.

Fast charging is another headline feature. The Z9 GT is designed to work with BYD’s next-generation 1,500kW “flash-charging” infrastructure, with the company claiming the battery can charge from roughly 10 per cent to around 97 per cent in about nine minutes under ideal conditions.

If those figures translate to real-world use, it would dramatically reduce one of the most common concerns around EV ownership: charging time on long trips.

Importantly for Australian buyers, the Z9 GT may not remain a China-only model for long. Reports indicate the luxury Denza brand – which originated as a partnership between BYD and Mercedes-Benz — is planning international expansion, with Australia among the markets being considered for future launches.

Should it arrive locally, the Z9 GT would likely target premium electric rivals such as the Porsche Taycan and Tesla Model S, while offering dramatically longer range on paper.

In a market where range anxiety still shapes consumer perception, Denza’s bold claim of more than 1000km per charge – even under the generous CLTC system – could signal the next phase in the global EV arms race.