The current automotive landscape is obviously very different to even five years ago. I remember quite clearly within the last decade, a senior exec from a Korean manufacturer telling the the only reason an otherwise excellent car couldn’t come to Australia was because, ‘Aussies won’t pay 70 grand for it’. The insinuation was that the ask was too high for a brand associated with value.

Well, here we are, in 2026 with BYD’s luxury arm Denza launching the B5 Leopard that Wheels is testing this month, with an asking price of more than $80,000 once on-road costs are added. At the time of testing, the starting price for the off-road focused B5 Leopard was $79,990 before on-road costs. From a sub-brand most of you have never heard of. And, if the recent surge in sales from all challenger brands is any indication, it won’t make one iota of difference.

BYD has already known huge success in this country – and in theory at least, an assault on the more luxurious end of the market here makes sense – especially if you have the tools at your disposal to attempt it. Denza will launch with two models – the B5 as tested here and the six-or-seven seat B8. You’d expect the B5 to be the higher volume seller, and it’s armed with a more potent execution of the BYD Shark 6’s PHEV drivetrain. That alone, promises to deliver interesting performance.

Given the disruption that Shark has caused in the dual-cab segment, you could reasonably assume that the B5 is capable of the same, but there’s one significant difference. The Shark undercuts the traditional badges with serious value – the B5 is a different proposition for buyers.

What are the Denza’s key features

However, the standard specification list, remains impressive. The Leopard we’re testing features 20-inch alloy wheels, wrapped in Pirelli Scorpion rubber, Napa leather interior trim, heated and ventilated front and rear seats, a digital rear-view mirror, two wireless charge pads, matrix LED headlights, 15.6-inch touchscreen, wireless smartphone connectivity a 16-speaker audio system, 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, head-up display, dual-zone AC, panoramic sunroof, and hydraulically controlled adaptive DiSus-P suspension.

The Leopard even has a heated and cooled console bin, all the electronic safety equipment you’d expect, front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera and ambient interior lighting. It really is a very premium cabin. At the time of testing, Wheels had a Lexus GX550 in the garage, and the presentation and execution of the Denza cabin certainly holds the Lexus to account.

Interestingly – and Wheels will test the off-road capability more specifically post-launch – the Denza B5 comes standard with some pretty focused off-road hardware in the form of a low-range mode, electronic front and rear diff locks, as well as 16 drive modes, off-road cruise control and a ‘tank turn’ function. I write interestingly, because the luxury off-road market is fascinating. Most 4WDers I speak to, question the need for proper off-road ability in a luxury SUV, given most of them will never experience true off-road work. It’s the prerogative of the manufacturer of course, to equip its SUV however it wants to, but I’d argue just about every 80 odd thousand dollar Denza B5 Leopard that is sold will be lucky to ever see a dirt road, let alone low-range terrain.

At 4921mm long, the B5 isn’t a monster, it’s almost Prado-sized (4990mm) in the real wold, and that will work for family SUV buyers. The wide, side steps make entry and exit into the cabin easy, but you’ll need to use them if you don’t want to dirty your trouser legs on exit if it’s been raining. There’s plenty of space in the second row, and the Nappa leather trim is luxurious, comfortable as well, but it lends a high-end feel to the cabin.

That’s important, too, because Denza will need to sell on the presentation and execution of its tech-laden cabin. The big screen will appeal, and they are clear and easy to decipher. There’s a lot going on, control-wise, with off-road modes, and drive modes, vying for console space with the shifter that rises out of the console when you hit the start button.

A six-year/150,000km warranty is added to by the eight-year/160,000km battery warranty, and servicing is required every 12 months or 20,000km. It’s covered by a five-star ANCAP safety rating, too, tested in 2025.

What are the details of the drivetrain?

The Denza’s engine is familiar, but slightly different. It’s very similar to drive to a Shark 6, but it’s better on paper, and better in the real world, too, thanks to uprated power. The 1.5-litre, turbocharged petrol engine is the same, but higher output electric motors now generate 200kW at the front and 285kW at the rear. Combined, Denza quotes 400kw and 760Nm, which is serious mumbo, but there is also the small matter of 3007kg which needs to be motivated. In Eco mode, the accelerator pedal’s response is too docile for our liking, with Normal the drive mode we preferred.

In effect, the electric motors do the heavy lifting, relegating the petrol engine to generator status, though it can drive the wheels as required. In short, the power delivering v whether getting off the mark or rolling up to speed – isn’t as effortless or linear as the best diesel 4WDs.

Ride quality is good without being great. There’s a firm edge to the bump absorption and some sharpness to the way the suspension takes a nastier hit, but it’s not uncomfortable either – more in line with what you’d expect from a European SUV suspension tune. With 16 different drive modes, you will spend days working out what they all do, but that’s for a longer test than we have time for here.

What’s fuel consumption like?

Fuel use is complex in the new-generation PHEV space, because of the way they work depending on how you charge the battery. In theory, the smartest way to use a PHEV is to have it fully-charged every time you leave home, to maximise its efficiency – regardless of brand. Denza claims 3.9L/100km if the battery is between 25 percent and 100 percent, and then 10.9L/100km once the battery drops below 25 percent. In Hybrid mode, Wheels used 8.9-9.5L/100km, over 300km of testing, starting with a full charge. Denza claims 90km on battery power alone, and twice we got 75km under normal driving. In more stop/start traffic, you’d get even closer to 90km.

Negatives aren’t overly grating, but there are a few. As is the way with so much modern technology, too much of it is accessed via the touchscreen. Things like temperature control, fan speed, seat heating and cooling, require an eye on the screen and multiple steps to access and adjust. Switches and dials would be significantly easier and more intuitive and while I understand the desire for decluttering, it isn’t always the best way forward.

Some of the driver assist systems are overly enthusiastic – and that’s being kind. Being told that fatigue has been detected two minutes after leaving my garage in the morning, is both offensive and annoying, and some of the chimes and assistance mechanisms could do with fine-tuning. Likewise, stop telling me too keep my eyes on the road – when they are already on the road. The last one would be what I’d like to see Denza do with its cabin – a clearer move from similar switchgear to a BYD would be a smart move.

Those negatives aside though, it’s worth noting that the B5 is a strong entrant into what is unchartered waters for the BYD brand. It’s a much more difficult ask to mail the luxury segments than it is the value segments BYD is already taking chunks out of. However, the Denza B5 looks and feels like it can make some inroads. Time – and some further Wheels testing post launch – will tell.

