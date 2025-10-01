BYD is continuing its expansion into the Australian market with confirmation that its Denza premium sub-brand will launch locally in November 2025. So far, only two plug-in hybrid SUVs have been confirmed for an Australian release, with other models from BYD’s other brands such as Yangwang to be sold here under the Denza brand.

Denza will initially launch two SUVs in Australia: the B5 and the B8, which are sold in other markets as the Leopard 5 and Leopard 8 respectively. Both will feature a plug-in hybrid drivetrain with around 100km of electric driving range, and while the B5 is a five-seater, the B8 will feature seven seats as standard.

2

Both the B5 and B8 sit on BYD’s ‘DMO’ platform and while the B5 uses the BYD Shark’s 1.5-litre plug-in hybrid drivetrain, the B8 uses a larger 2.0-litre PHEV system. Off-road capability will be central to the first Denza products launched locally, and they’ll rival cars such as the GWM Tank 300 and Ford Everest.

“This is a landmark moment in the Australian automotive industry,” Denza Australia COO Mark Harland said. “Denza will offer a whole new range for consumers wanting a slice of luxury and the latest in innovation.”

“It’s built for explorers, pioneers, and leaders. For those who see roads as invitations, not boundaries, we know Denza will be one of the most exciting premium brand launches to date,” Harland added.

2

More details about the Australian Denza range will be announced when it launches locally next month.