Toyota HiLux
The Toyota HiLux has a long history as Australia’s most popular vehicle. Each Hilux model contains various cabin configurations in either pick-up or cab-chassis styles (and 4x4 or 4x2). You'll need a sophisticated flowchart to best analyse the mountain of options available.
Since 2004, Australian Hilux models have been built in Thailand alongside many competitors in the segment.
2024 Toyota HiLux SR5 48V review
Is the HiLux SR5 better with a bit of a boost provided by V-Active tech?
Save money by kitting out a lower-spec Toyota HiLux with ARB gear
Top-spec models are more expensive and often harder to get, but opt for a lower-spec unit and you could save thousands ... even after giving it the ARB treatment
2024 Ford Ranger Wildtrak vs Toyota HiLux GR Sport comparison review
Ford and Toyota apply the lippy to their big-selling utes to attract the buying public
2024 Toyota HiLux SR 48V review
Does a mild-hybrid system improve one of Australia’s favourite vehicles
2024 Mitsubishi Triton GLS vs Ford Ranger XLT vs Toyota HiLux SR comparison review
Can the all-new Mitsubishi Triton challenge the huge-selling class leaders for top 4x4 dual-cab honours? We pitch it against Ranger and HiLux
Baby Seat to Driver’s Seat: 1998 Toyota HiLux SR5 retro review
Sometimes, a car is a part of the family.
Best Performance Ute: Ford Ranger Raptor
Keen on a dual-cab ute that can work hard and play even harder? These are the best options for utes with some added spice
2023 Toyota HiLux EV review: Revo BEV concept driven
Officially the Revo BEV is a ‘functioning concept’ but a first steer of the fully electric Hilux suggests a production model is not far away
Best Ute Under $80K: Ford Ranger V6 Sport
All utes are our trusty workhorses, but which is the best when you're looking in the nicer part of the stables?
BYD Shark 6 and Kia Tasman Utes Compared: Are They Bigger Than the Ford Ranger?
Sometimes bigger IS better - here's how the BYD Shark and Kia Tasman, two ambitious new entrants to the ute market, measure up against some of the segment's most popular pickups
New 4x4s coming to Australia in 2024 and 2025
Plenty of new 4x4 metal is en-route to Australia!
New utes coming to Australia in 2024 and 2025
Kia's new Tasman and Ford's Ranger PHEV headline a big 2025 for new utes, but there are plenty more en-route to Australia!
VFACTs September 2024: Ranger remains top 4x4, but RAV4 is the best-selling vehicle in Australia
Ranger remains relentless in pursuit of best-selling 4x4 crown
VFACTS August 2024: Toyota on top but Ranger still the best-selling 4x4 in Australia
New Toyota models coming: Prado, Tundra, GR Corolla auto, Camry and more
2024 Toyota HiLux: Save $1500 with current finance offer
Faster Toyota GR HiLux: boss delivers verdict on possible Raptor rival
New Hybrids Coming to Australia in 2024
Your guide to the combustion-electric hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and 48V-tech cars, SUVs and utes heading to Australian showrooms in 2024
VFACTS March 2024: Ford Ranger stays strong, RAV4 climbing
Another record month as the new car market has its all-time best first quarter result, Tesla Model Y sales double
VFACTS February 2024: Nissan, Tesla sales up in another record breaking month
Australia’s new-car market has beaten its February record in another strong month as Nissan and Tesla re-enter the top 10
2024 Toyota HiLux pricing revealed, 48-volt system dubbed V-Active Technology
Pricing for the updated HiLux ute has been confirmed ahead of its arrival next month, as well as the name for its new drivetrain-enhancing tech
VFACTS January 2024: Record-breaking start, but turbulent times predicted
Toyota stops production of LandCruiser 300, 70 Series amid engine misconduct
The Best-Selling Cars by Brand – Australia
Facelifted Toyota HiLux due in “two or three months”
These were Australia's top 10 best-selling cars in 2023
It's no surprise that Australians love the Toyota HiLux and Ford Ranger, but rising EV demand and supply constraints wrote an interesting tale for the nation's top 10 best-selling cars in 2023
VFACTS December 2023: Australian new-car sales record broken
More cars than ever were sold in 2023 following a record-breaking second half, as a December upset saw the Ford Ranger beat the Toyota HiLux to become the nation's top-selling vehicle
Ford Ranger beats HiLux to become Australia's best-selling vehicle
Ranger ute becomes first Ford since the 1995 Falcon to be nation's favourite vehicle
What are the best alternatives to a Toyota HiLux?
What are the best utes to consider if you’re not getting a HiLux?
Most popular used cars in Australia: November 2023
Ford Ranger takes HiLux down to the wire in 'Best-selling vehicle of 2023' race
VFACTS November 2023: Yearly new car sales record likely, Ranger beats HiLux
2024 Toyota HiLux 48V hybrid: new multi-terrain system, infotainment and safety confirmed
