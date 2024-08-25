WhichCar
Toyota HiLux

The Toyota HiLux has a long history as Australia’s most popular vehicle. Each Hilux model contains various cabin configurations in either pick-up or cab-chassis styles (and 4x4 or 4x2). You'll need a sophisticated flowchart to best analyse the mountain of options available.

Since 2004, Australian Hilux models have been built in Thailand alongside many competitors in the segment.

2024 Toyota HiLux SR5 48V review

Is the HiLux SR5 better with a bit of a boost provided by V-Active tech?
Save money by kitting out a lower-spec Toyota HiLux with ARB gear

Top-spec models are more expensive and often harder to get, but opt for a lower-spec unit and you could save thousands ... even after giving it the ARB treatment
2024 Ford Ranger Wildtrak vs Toyota HiLux GR Sport comparison review

Ford and Toyota apply the lippy to their big-selling utes to attract the buying public
2024 Toyota HiLux SR 48V review

Does a mild-hybrid system improve one of Australia’s favourite vehicles
2024 Mitsubishi Triton GLS vs Ford Ranger XLT vs Toyota HiLux SR comparison review

Can the all-new Mitsubishi Triton challenge the huge-selling class leaders for top 4x4 dual-cab honours? We pitch it against Ranger and HiLux
Baby Seat to Driver’s Seat: 1998 Toyota HiLux SR5 retro review

Sometimes, a car is a part of the family.
Best Performance Ute: Ford Ranger Raptor

Keen on a dual-cab ute that can work hard and play even harder? These are the best options for utes with some added spice
2023 Toyota HiLux EV review: Revo BEV concept driven

Officially the Revo BEV is a ‘functioning concept’ but a first steer of the fully electric Hilux suggests a production model is not far away
Best Ute Under $80K: Ford Ranger V6 Sport

All utes are our trusty workhorses, but which is the best when you're looking in the nicer part of the stables?
2023 Toyota HiLux GR Sport review

Is the new halo HiLux Toyota’s best dual-cab ever?

Toyota Hilux Accessories & Modifications

OFF-ROAD TOURING TOWING SHOWING

Suspension

Canopies & service bodies

Towbars & rear protection

Bonnet protectors

Rock sliders & side steps

Drawers

Towing mirrors

Mouldings and flares

Bull bars

Dual batteries

GVM upgrades

Headlight protection

Underbody protection

Fuel tanks

Sports bars

Wheels

Floor mats

Diff locks

Roof racks

Snorkels

Tonneau covers & lids

Recovery points

Rear air suspension

