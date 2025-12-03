Australian new vehicle sales in November 2025 have been released with the Toyota RAV4 topping the table as the best-selling vehicle in the country, along with an increase in plug-in hybrid numbers.

A total of 99,906 vehicles were registered in Australia in November 2025, which is 1.8 per cent less than November 2024, and there’s a strong chance that 2025 will set another sales record.

The RAV4 returned to the top of the sales chart with 6390 registrations – its second-best result on record – and it outsold both the Ford Ranger (4673) and Toyota HiLux (3418) utes, not for the first time. However, the RAV4’s 2025 total sales (45,909) still place it overall behind the Ranger (below) (51,125) and HiLux sibling (48,675).

In fourth place was the Chery Tiggo 4 small SUV (2287 sales, +207%) and fifth place was the Tesla Model Y (2269 sales, +37.3%), while the rest of the top 10 consisted of the Isuzu D-Max (2119), Ford Everest (2097), Hyundai Kona (2008), Mitsubishi Outlander (2006) and Hyundai Tucson (1942).

A big stand-out from November’s sales results was the performance plug-in hybrids, which reached 4783 sales (+83.3 per cent) for the month. PHEV sales have surged 130.6 per cent to 47,565 units as more models enter the market. Petrol vehicles continued their downward trajectory, with overall petrol sales falling 18.1 per cent in November and 9.5 per cent year to date.

Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries chief executive Tony Weber said the results point to a sustained shift in buyer priorities. “Plug-in hybrids continue to gain momentum because they give drivers the benefit of electric travel for daily use while removing range concerns. Consumers are looking for flexible, low-emission choices and brands are meeting that demand,” Mr Weber said.

Top 10 best-selling models in Australia November 2025:

Toyota RAV4: 6390 (+15.6%) Ford Ranger: 4673 (-6.2%) Toyota HiLux: 3418 (-4.3%) Chery Tiggo 4: 2287 (+207%) Tesla Model Y: 2269 (+37.3%) Isuzu D-Max: 2119 (-2.8%) Ford Everest: 2097 (-23.4%) Hyundai Kona: 2008 (+57%) Mitsubishi Outlander: 2006 (-18.9%) Hyundai Tucson: 1942 (+25.9%)

Top 10 best-selling brands in Australia November 2025:

Toyota: 19,787 (-3.8%) Ford: 7407 (-15.1%) Mazda: 6979 (-8.0%) Hyundai: 6707 (+19.6%) Kia: 6510 (+1.6%) Mitsubishi: 4414 (-28.9%) GWM: 4160 (+16.7%) BYD: 3790 (+144.2%) Isuzu Ute: 3721 (+9.9%) Chery: 3617 (+105.3%)

State/Territory results November 2025:

Australian Capital Territory: 1302 (-2.3%)

New South Wales: 30,062 (-1.4%)

Northern Territory: 670 (-7.8%)

Queensland: 20,572 (-3.5%)

South Australia: 6096 (-7.5%)

Tasmania: 1883 (+14.7%)

Victoria: 25,995 (-2.7%)

Western Australia: 10,457 (+1.9%)

Data complied via the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries (FCAI) and Electric Vehicle Council (EVC).