Remember the Tesla Model Y? Of course you do, it’s the best-selling electric car ever made and has sold well over 50,000 units in Australia alone. And even with the controversy the brand’s head has created in recent times, the Tesla Model Y has enjoyed big sales globally.

Following on from the big ‘Juniper’ mid-life update to the Model Y that lobbed earlier this year, Tesla has turned up the styling wick on the Performance mid-size SUV variant to make it stand out more than before.

Immediately noticeable are the huge 21-inch alloy wheels – the design is called ‘Arachnid’ if you were wondering – wrapped in serious 255/35 front and 275/35 rear Pirelli P Zero tyres. There’s a subtle bodykit to stand apart from lesser Ys, complete with a surprisingly real carbon-fibre rear lip spoiler. All in all, it looks far more sporting than the previous Model Y Performance.

What’s the interior like?

The cabin of the Model Y Performance hasn’t seen as many changes as the exterior but it’s still a very practical space now filled with numerous small changes that combine to make a large difference. The extra layers of material finishing compared with the pre-updated Model Y are noticeable: the plastics used are softer, there’s suede in places prone to rattles – like the wireless charger area – and even the seat controls look and feel more expensive.

Racier details, such as the new carbon dashboard trim and selectable ambient lighting, also add a classier feel inside. The new sports front seats are also successful in conveying the Y Performance’s sportier vibe. Plus, they’re more adjustable than before with seat cushion extension adjustment, and feature the cool hyperspace logo of the Tesla Performance models below the headrest. The seats are also – finally! – ventilated so that the inevitable heat from the glass roof won’t hit quite so hard.

The Performance uses a slightly larger touchscreen than lesser Model Y models. At 16-inches, it still dominates the dashboard and it uses the same software as other Tesla models, but now it’s even larger than before. As before, it’s absolutely packed with features from inbuilt navigation to apps like Spotify and Netflix – though no Apple CarPlay or Android Auto – and as before, the layout is fairly easy to use but it may take a lot of familiarisation at first.

Like the pre-updated Model Y, there’s no speedometer in front of the driver or head-up display. That’s a big no-no in a speed-focused country like Australia, and indeed in such a quick vehicle, it could take you up to licence-losing speeds in seconds. Sure, the speedometer is located on the driver’s side of the screen, but you have to look downwards off the road to see it.

The rear seat base is marginally longer now for extra comfort and two taller adults will be very comfortable, with a third fitting at a pinch. It’s a roomy space, but spaciousness is further enhanced by the flat floor and ample foot room, even for those with big feet. The new 8.0-inch rear touchscreen that controls the rear temperature and features apps such as YouTube will also likely be a godsend for parents on road trips. Tesla knows its market very well there.

Boot and storage

As before, the Model Y’s boot is quite large at 938 litres with the seats up (including a huge under floor section) that opens up to 2022 litres with the rear seats folded. Handily, the rear seats fold and raise electrically for extra convenience. The front boot adds another 117 litres of space, and it now features drainage for those wanting to use their Model Y for tailgate parties or in case the milk from your weekly groceries leaks from how fast you’re driving.

The changes that you can see to the Tesla Model Y Performance add up to a big difference compared with the old model. The styling is more modern and more sporting, and it gets more attention from those around you, but how about the changes underneath?

How does the Model Y Performance drive?

Firstly, there’s more power. It certainly didn’t need it, but Tesla has gifted it anyway. Some sources claim it makes the same 343kW as the Model 3 Performance, while others say up to a massive 461kW. From the driver’s seat, it feels like the latter. This car is quick.

Whatever the case, it launches to 100km/h in just 3.5 seconds, 0.2 seconds faster than the older model, and it hits a top whack of 250km/h. As you’d expect, in its fastest ‘insane’ driving mode, the Model Y Performance feels searingly and sick-inducingly quick. Yet it’s also quite efficient: we returned a 17.4kWh/100km result in our time with it. It charges at up to 250kW as well, and Tesla’s ‘Supercharger’ charging network is impressive, too.

The dynamic package has also been overhauled with new adaptive dampers the stars of the show. The previous Model Y Performance was criticised for its too-firm and non-forgiving suspension, and on that front, the new model is far better. The ride is more supple, forgiving and comfortable in standard mode, a touch firmer and a bit brittle at times in the firmer setting, but still entirely liveable. The brakes are reportedly no larger than a standard Model Y, but still perform well and pedal feel is good. It’s also been made even quieter inside and road noise is only really heard on coarse chip surfaces.

The power delivery feels as though it’s changed slightly with the update, with what feels like more front bias than before. While it’s still a heavy beast that relies heavily on its front wheels in the corners, it’s still capable of scary speeds through the twisties. While a Hyundai Ioniq 5 N still bests the Model Y Performance for involvement, the Tesla is still reasonably fun to drive.

So that’s the Tesla Model Y Performance: a searingly fast, hugely capable and nicely improved performance version of one of the world’s best-selling cars. It’s still wonderfully practical, loaded with plenty of wow factor features and has access to the best charging network out there currently. It’s the default choice for those wanting a performance electric SUV, and while the Juniper update has made it much more talented than before, there are now more rivals to consider like the Zeekr 7X.

There are still jarring factors about the Model Y that some rivals do better, like its comparatively short warranty, glass roof with no cover that makes the cabin quite hot, lack of speedometer in front of the driver and that 99.9 per cent of features are controlled through the touchscreen. But all things considered, and just how well it drives now, there’s no doubt that the Model Y Performance is still one of the best of its type and it’s now even better.

Tesla Model Y Performance specifications:

Model Tesla Model Y Performance Price $89,400 plus on-road costs Motor Dual, all-wheel drive Transmission Single-speed Peak power 461kW (est.) Peak torque 741Nm (est.) 0-100km/h 3.5 seconds (claimed) Top speed 250km/h Battery 82kWh (est.) NMC Peak charging speed 250kW WLTP range 580km Energy consumption (on test) 17.4kWh/100km L/W/H/WB 4796/1982/1611/2980mm Boot 938 litres (seats up)/2139 litres (seats folded + frunk) Tare mass 2033kg Warranty 4-year/80,000km (vehicle), 8-year/192,000km (drive battery) On sale Now

Tesla Model Y Performance standard features:

21-inch alloy wheels

Adaptive dampers with two settings

Chill, standard and insane driving modes

Dusk/rain-activated automatic all-LED lighting

LED front and rear daytime running lights

Rain-sensing automatic wipers

Smartphone/key card access and start

Heated/auto-folding/auto-dimming exterior mirrors that drop in reverse

Auto-dimming rear mirrors

Panoramic glass roof

Electric tailgate

Tri-zone automatic climate control

14-way electric front seats with memory

Electric steering column adjustment

Heated and ventilated front seats

Heated leather steering wheel

Heated rear seats

Synthetic leather upholstery

Carbon fibre and suede interior trims

16-inch touchscreen with live services

Over-the-air software updates

Bluetooth calling/audio streaming

Inbuilt apps such as Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube Music

Inbuilt games

Tesla smartphone app for climate, location and other settings

16-speaker sound system

Colour-selectable interior ambient lighting

Twin wireless phone chargers

4x USB-C charging ports

8.0-inch rear seat entertainment/climate screen

Model Y Performance safety features:

7x airbags

Autonomous emergency braking

Adaptive cruise control with ‘autopilot’ highway self-driving capability

Lane keeping assistance with lane departure warning

Blind-spot monitoring (through the screen)

Blind-spot view cameras

Traffic sign recognition

Driver attention monitoring

Adaptive high beam

Front and rear parking sensors

Front, side and rear cameras

Automatic rear braking

Tyre pressure monitoring

The Model Y range achieved a five-star ANCAP safety rating earlier in 2025 with impressive scores of 91 per cent for adult occupancy protection, 95 per cent for child occupancy protection, 86 per cent for vulnerable road user protection and 92 per cent for safety assistance.

