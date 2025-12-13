It was typical of the new-gen MG to launch a premium sub brand, IM, into the Australian market in August 2025 – bold and daring.

Both models that comprised the initial offering feature impressive technology such as 800-volt architectures for fast charging, four-wheel steering and – in the case of the Performance grade – air suspension. As such, the IM5 Performance is certainly taking its shot at being a Tesla Model 3 killer.

And it’s clear that Tesla is IM’s biggest target with its model line-up – the IM5 liftback competes directly against the Model 3 and the IM6 SUV against the Model Y, the latter of which was one of the world’s best-selling cars in 2024. At the launch of the brand in August plenty of information was provided about how technically advanced the models are – from videos about how quickly it passes a moose test to a test of its cool crab walking and automatic parking functionality. But is there substance beyond the tech?

There are three IM5 variants in Australia: entry-level Premium, mid-spec Platinum and top-spec Performance. Each are richly equipped and offer impressive charging and performance stats, as well as strong value – the Premium’s $60,990 drive away pricing initially looks higher than the equivalent Model 3’s $54,900 price, but the Tesla is around $500 more expensive once on-road costs are included.

As for the Performance variants, the Tesla is about $7000 more expensive and it’s good to see MG’s value push still present in its premium products.

2025 IM5 pricing (drive away):

Premium $60,990 Platinum $69,990 Performance $80,990

IM 5 options:

Premium paint: $1000

Beige interior: $990

For your $80,990 (driveaway), the IM5 Performance is extremely well equipped with everything that MG could throw at it – possibly including the kitchen sink, because there is plenty of kit we no doubt missed. The full list is at the bottom of this page, but big items include the adaptive air suspension and four-wheel steering, an 800-volt architecture, 12-way electric front seats, synthetic leather trim everywhere in the cabin, dual touchscreens and even ‘crab walk’ functionality. There’s more in the IM5 Performance than its Tesla rival.

IM5 Platinum and Performance use a 100kW NCM battery with an outstanding 396kW peak charging speed, which is some of the fastest charging available in Australia. A 30 to 80 per cent charge takes just over 15 minutes, while its 575km WLTP range is 4km more than the Model 3 Performance.

And then there’s the actual performance. MG claims outputs of 552kW of power and 802Nm of torque through the dual-motor all-wheel drive system for a claimed 3.2-second 0-100km/h time and 268km/h top speed. Yet it feels even faster than that – something we verified with vomit-inducing 2.9-second runs, which is even quicker than the 3.1-second Model 3 Performance. What makes its performance even more startling is that it launches cleanly and gets to around 60km/h before even more juice is provided to push you back further into the seat. Its top whack is 268km/h.

We all know cars with fierce straight-line speed but fall apart in corners, but – thankfully considering just how much thrust there is – the IM5 Performance is accomplished in the dynamics department. Its handling is accomplished and involving, and it’s terrifically agile thanks to its four-wheel steering and quick steering rack (just 2.3 turns lock to lock). Thanks to the Pirelli P Zero tyres, it grips well too, but it also doesn’t rely on its tyres for grip like so many cars do.

The standard adaptive air suspension also makes the IM5 Performance ride well, but it’s not floaty or underdamped – it’s taut and displays great body control. On the road, it’s also superbly insulated from outside noise, with very little in the way of wind or road noise.

Inside, the IM5 Performance doesn’t fit the premium vibe quite as well as its impressive engineering, but it’s still very comfortable and good quality. Where it falters is in its materials, which feel more like an MGS5 EV that’s priced around $45,000 less than the IM5 Performance. A Model 3 feels more modern, while a Polestar 2 feels more premium. Plus, the puffy look to the materials makes it feel a bit dated, like a 1990s American luxo barge like the Chrysler Concorde.

It is far more tech-rich than a ’90s car, however, with a 26.3-inch display that’s supplemented by a second 10.5-inch touchscreen located on the centre console. The top two displays show the cameras, smartphone mirroring, sat-nav and so on, while the bottom screen is used to control the majority of the car’s functionality like the dynamics, settings and ADAS. Like so many modern cars, it’s advisable to sit with the IM5 and learn its functions before getting on the road.

The same puffy vibe also makes it feel a bit claustrophobic inside, and makes the already-tight space feel smaller. Rear legroom is fine for taller adults, but the floor is high and headroom is limited. Overall, a Model 3 feels more spacious. The rear seat is also somewhat spartan with only some air vents, a single USB-C charging port and small door pockets – no third climate zone, no heated seats or display like the Model 3.

The IM5’s 457-litre boot is a good shape but its high floor and lack of clever features such as under-floor storage mean that other cars – like the Model 3 – are more practical. Folding the seats unlocks a healthy 1290 litres of space though, while there’s a small 18-litre front boot as well.

The IM5 Performance is a genuinely curious offering in the market that leaves us wanting more. Those curious about a Chinese-made car have sometimes loved it in the showroom, but the on-road feel is enough to have them running, By contrast, the IM5 Performance is actually outstanding on the road and less so in the showroom. It’s impressively engineered and we hope some of that dynamic sparkle spreads further to MG models.

What would improve the IM5’s cabin would be warmer and higher-quality textures, as well as a new layout for the complex and basic-looking touchscreens.

But really, aside from interior quibbles, MG has built a worthy rival to the Tesla Model 3. It’s excellent value for money, veeeeery fast, involving to drive and generally feels far more accomplished on the road than most other Chinese cars. A Tesla-beater? Not quite yet, but it’s not far off.

IM5 Performance Specifications:

Price $80,990 drive away Battery 100kW NMC Claimed WLTP range 575km Peak charging speed 396kW Claimed 30 to 80% charge time 15.2 minutes Drivetrain 572kW/802Nm dual motor all-wheel drive Claimed 0-100km/h 3.2 seconds Top speed 268km/h Dimensions (L/W/H/WB) 4931/1960/1474/2950mm Boot space 457 litres (seats up), 1290 litres (seats folded) plus 18 litre frunk Warranty Five-year/unlimited km (extendable to seven years with dealer servicing), eight-year/160,000km for the drive battery Five-year/100,000km service cost $1904 ($380 per year) On sale Now

IM5 Performance standard equipment:

20-inch alloy wheels with Pirelli P-Zero tyres and a tyre repair kit

Adaptive air suspension

Four-wheel steering

Dusk-sensing automatic LED exterior lighting, including front and rear daytime running lights

Rain-sensing automatic wipers

Keyless entry and start

Hands-free electric bootlid

Heated/auto-folding mirrors that drop in reverse

Panoramic glass roof

Laminated glass, rear privacy glass

Synthetic leather upholstery

12-way electric driver’s seat with memory functionality

Dual-zone automatic climate control with rear vents

Heated and ventilated front seats, heated outboard rear seats and steering wheel

26.3-inch display incorporating the central touchscreen and driver’s display

10.5-inch central touchscreen

Wireless and wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Satellite navigation

Live services with MG’s iSmart app

Wireless phone charger

3x USB-C charging ports

20-speaker sound system

FM/DAB+ digital radio

Selectable driving modes

Automatic parking (including one touch parking, kerbside, pulling out and reversing the last 100 metres)

‘Crab walk’ functionality

Nap and night driving modes

256-colour selectable ambient lighting

IM5 Performance safety features:

7x airbags

Autonomous emergency braking (AEB) with pedestrian, cyclist and intersection assistance

Adaptive cruise control

Lane keeping assistance

Adaptive lane guidance

Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert (with braking)

Traffic sign recognition including speed limit information

Driver attention monitoring

Door open warning

Front, side and rear parking sensors

360-degree camera

Tyre pressure monitoring

The IM5 range achieved a five-star ANCAP safety rating earlier this year with scores of 89 per cent for adult occupancy protection, 91 for child occupancy protection, 85 per cent for vulnerable road user protection and 79 per cent for safety assist.