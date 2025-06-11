MG Motor Australia has announced local pricing for its new premium electric IM by MG range.

Priced from $60,990 drive away for both the IM5 mid-size sedan and IM6 mid-size SUV, three models will be available in each model range: base Premium, mid-spec Platinum and top-spec Performance.

The IM5 and IM6 sit on the same platform and feature either a 75kWh (in Premium variants) or 100kWh battery (Platinum and Performance) for up to 655km of range in the IM5 and 555km of range in the IM6 (both figures are on the WLTP cycle).

4

Premium variants use a 400V architecture for 153kW DC fast charging capability, while Platinum and Performance variants up to ante to an 800V platform and 396kW DC fast charging – one of the quickest on the market and capable of a 30-80 per cent charge in as little as 15 minutes.

The Premium variants uses a 217kW rear-wheel motor, with the Platinum upping that figure to 300kW and the Performance adding a second motor on the front axle for a huge 572kW.

The IM5 and IM6 Premium hit 100km/h in 6.8 seconds, with the Platinum lowering that to 4.9 seconds (5.4 seconds for the IM6) and the Performance lowering again to just 3.2 seconds (3.4 seconds).

MG is yet to announce full specifications for the IM5 and IM6, but available features on both include wheels up to 21-inches in size, air suspension (Platinum and Performance variants), automatic parking, bi-directional rear-wheel steering, a 10.5-inch central touchscreen paired with a 26.3-inch infotainment screen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heated and ventilated seating, smart device magnets, a 20-speaker sound system and a panoramic glass roof.

IM by MG Australian pricing (drive away):

IM5 Premium and IM6 Premium $60,990 IM5 Platinum and IM6 Platinum $69,990 IM5 Performance and IM6 Performance $80,990



Pre-orders for the IM by MG Australian range are open now ahead of the first deliveries in July.