MG
MG was revived in 2016 when the British-born brand was acquired by China's SAIC Motors. From compact cars to spacious SUVs, MG's range provides unbeatable value, especially with affordable electric cars like the MG4 electric sedan.
Today, MG enjoys success as one of the top 10 best-selling manufacturers due to their competitive offerings like the MG3 hatch, MG ZS small SUV, and HS mid-sized SUV.
New MG ZS HYBRID+: Economical, powerful, compelling
MG’s introduced two new variants of its popular compact SUV model ZS – the ZS HYBRID+ Excite and the ZS HYBRID+ Essence – with attractive pricing and a fuel-efficient new hybrid powertrain.
2025 MG HS review: Full range detailed
There’s no Most Improved Award in the automotive industry, but if there was the new MG HS would certainly be in with a shout of needing to write an acceptance speech.
2024 MG4 review: Full range detailed
The MG4 is a budget-friendly small electric hatchback in Australia. Learn about the MG4 range including price, interior, boot space, safety assists and performance
2024 MG3 vs 2024 Suzuki Swift Hybrid: SPEC BATTLE!
Two models with very important offerings, providing the latest safety and technology at a price that’s potentially in reach of first-car buyers. But which is best?
Living with the MG4 Excite 64: Long-term review
MG’s new electric hatchback has been judged our 2024 Wheels Best Electric Car Under $80K. Now we're finding out what it’s like to actually own one for a few months...
Capturing the magic of South Gippsland with the MG HS
Our lead photographer explores Victoria's South Gippsland region in the MG HS Essence, accompanied by her trusty camera gear and new pup, Cleo.
A Weekend with the MG HS Plus EV
Curious to see how a plug-in hybrid system helps with real-world economy? Meet Australia’s most affordable plug-in hybrid, the MG HS Plus EV.
MG News
-
News
MG4: New festive season pricing for popular all-electric hatchback
MG Motor Australia brings the Christmas time cheer with a drop in pricing for models in its all-electric MG4 range, as well as revised prices for its compact electric SUV, the ZS EV.
-
News
New Electric Cars for Australia: Every EV for 2024 & beyond ⚡
The EV revolution is gaining strength in Australia, which means greater diversity and choice for buyers
-
News
MG is bringing a ute to Australia... but which one?
The MG brand is known for a number of things, but a ute has never been one of them. That's set to change.
-
News
MG ZS HYBRID+: Pricing and features revealed
MG expands its compact SUV offering with the all-new MG ZS HYBRID+ in two variants
-
-
2025 MG HS and Chery Omoda E5 earn ANCAP 5-star ratings
-
2025 MG ES5 revealed as ZS EV successor – UPDATED
-
2025 MG ZS: hybrid power and more features
-
New Sports Cars coming to Australia in 2025
-
Advice
Every Plug-in Hybrid EV on sale in Australia in 2024
Offering electric commuting minus the 'range anxiety', PHEVs are often a cheaper emissions-free option than full EVs – and there are plenty to choose from
-
News
2025 MG HS: Australian pricing for new-generation SUV
MG rolls out all-new HS SUV in Australia with fresh design, features, and powertrain options
-
News
2025 MG Cyberster EV roadster: $115K Australian pricing confirmed
MG's most expensive model ever offered is now in Australia, with this week's launch of $115,000 MG Cyberster electric roadster
-
Advice
Which electric cars are exempt from the Luxury Car Tax?
The contentious LCT continues to shadow Australian new car buyers, but which EV models can avoid it?
-
-
What are the 10 cheapest electric cars in Australia?
-
MG4 51 Excite clinches title of Australia’s most affordable EV
-
Larger, more refined 2025 MG HS launches in Australia, PHEV arriving soon
-
New MG models coming: MG3, HS, Cyberster and more
-
News
MG now offers Australia’s best new-car warranty
MG overtakes Mitsubishi with its 10-year / 250,000km warranty
-
News
Old $18,990 MG3 to continue until end of 2024
MG Australia has prolonged its run-out deals for the old MG3 as it launches a $7000-dearer new-generation model
-
News
All-new 2025 MG ZS & HS due in Australia within six months
New-generation versions of the MG ZS small SUV and MG HS midsize SUV will arrive in local showrooms by Christmas with non-plug-in hybrid options to become available for the first time
-
News
Australia's most fuel-efficient cars in 2024: Petrol, diesel and hybrid
Here's every car without a plug, on sale now, that sips five litres per 100km – or less
-
-
2024 MG3 Pricing and specifications
-
2024 MG Cyberster: pricing confirmed, order books open
-
The star cars of China's big auto show
-
Owner review: Nurse Lowe and her MG HS midsize SUV
ABOUT MG
Famous for its two-seat roadsters, MG is one of the oldest car brands, with its origins going back as far as 1924. Originally British, MG changed hands several times over the decades before falling into receivership in 2005. The marque was revived in April 2006 and was taken over by China’s SAIC Motor in 2007.
Two years later it was renamed MG Motor. The company continued building MG Rover models with limited success until June 2011 when it launched the first all-new MG-branded model in 16 years, the MG6.
In Australia, MG is one of the top 10 best-selling manufacturers with a line-up of three models: the MG3 hatch, MG ZS small SUV, and HS mid-sized SUV. The MG ZS is available with either a naturally aspirated petrol or turbo petrol engine, and as an electric vehicle. The MG HS can also be had with hybrid power.