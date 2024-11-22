MG was revived in 2016 when the British-born brand was acquired by China's SAIC Motors. From compact cars to spacious SUVs, MG's range provides unbeatable value, especially with affordable electric cars like the MG4 electric sedan.

Today, MG enjoys success as one of the top 10 best-selling manufacturers due to their competitive offerings like the MG3 hatch, MG ZS small SUV, and HS mid-sized SUV.