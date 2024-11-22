WhichCar
MG was revived in 2016 when the British-born brand was acquired by China's SAIC Motors. From compact cars to spacious SUVs, MG's range provides unbeatable value, especially with affordable electric cars like the MG4 electric sedan.

Today, MG enjoys success as one of the top 10 best-selling manufacturers due to their competitive offerings like the MG3 hatch, MG ZS small SUV, and HS mid-sized SUV.

MG Reviews

Reviews

New MG ZS HYBRID+: Economical, powerful, compelling

MG’s introduced two new variants of its popular compact SUV model ZS – the ZS HYBRID+ Excite and the ZS HYBRID+ Essence – with attractive pricing and a fuel-efficient new hybrid powertrain.
Reviews

2025 MG HS review: Full range detailed

There’s no Most Improved Award in the automotive industry, but if there was the new MG HS would certainly be in with a shout of needing to write an acceptance speech.
Reviews

2024 MG4 review: Full range detailed

The MG4 is a budget-friendly small electric hatchback in Australia. Learn about the MG4 range including price, interior, boot space, safety assists and performance
Comparisons

2024 MG3 vs 2024 Suzuki Swift Hybrid: SPEC BATTLE!

Two models with very important offerings, providing the latest safety and technology at a price that’s potentially in reach of first-car buyers. But which is best?
Reviews

Living with the MG4 Excite 64: Long-term review

MG’s new electric hatchback has been judged our 2024 Wheels Best Electric Car Under $80K. Now we're finding out what it’s like to actually own one for a few months...
Reviews

2025 MG HS 1.5T review

MG's mid-size SUV has the capacity to raise more than a few eyebrows
Reviews

2024 MG 3 petrol review

Taking MG's city dweller out onto the streets.
Reviews

Capturing the magic of South Gippsland with the MG HS

Our lead photographer explores Victoria's South Gippsland region in the MG HS Essence, accompanied by her trusty camera gear and new pup, Cleo.
Reviews

A Weekend with the MG HS Plus EV

Curious to see how a plug-in hybrid system helps with real-world economy? Meet Australia’s most affordable plug-in hybrid, the MG HS Plus EV.
Reviews

2024 MG3 Hybrid+ review: first Australian drive

Can the MG3 hybrid do for city cars what the MG4 did for compact EVs? Let curiosity be no more as we get behind the wheel of MG’s first regular petrol-electric model

MG News

ABOUT MG

Famous for its two-seat roadsters, MG is one of the oldest car brands, with its origins going back as far as 1924. Originally British, MG changed hands several times over the decades before falling into receivership in 2005. The marque was revived in April 2006 and was taken over by China’s SAIC Motor in 2007.

Two years later it was renamed MG Motor. The company continued building MG Rover models with limited success until June 2011 when it launched the first all-new MG-branded model in 16 years, the MG6.

In Australia, MG is one of the top 10 best-selling manufacturers with a line-up of three models: the MG3 hatch, MG ZS small SUV, and HS mid-sized SUV. The MG ZS is available with either a naturally aspirated petrol or turbo petrol engine, and as an electric vehicle. The MG HS can also be had with hybrid power.

