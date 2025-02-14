WhichCar
All new MG ZS petrol models roll out across Australia

WhichCar spoke with MG Motor Australia’s Chief Commercial Officer, Giles Belcher, about the new ZS vehicles as well as the huge year ahead for the brand in Australia.

Michael Pickering
MG has good reason to be bullish about its all-new petrol-powered ZS models now arriving at Australian dealerships after a slight delay due to issues at local docks, joining the ZS Hybrid+ launched late last year.

The earlier ZS models were already the best-selling compact SUVs in Australia, an impressive foundation on which to launch the updated models – the ZS Excite, ZS Essence and ZS Essence Turbo.

2025 MG ZS variantBefore on-road costsDrive away
ZS Excite$25,990$26,990
ZS Essence$28,990$29,990
ZS Essence Turbo$30,990$31,990

At the heart of the appeal of the new models is upgraded infotainment, tech and safety features, with a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a high-definition 360-degree camera all standard.

A step up in specs in the Essence brings six-way electronically adjustable driver seat with manual lumbar support, heated front seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel, electronic panoramic stargazer sunroof, PVC interior trim, and perforated PVC seating throughout.

Advanced safety features as part of the MG PILOT Safety suite include Autonomous Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Change Assist, Intelligent Cruise Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and more.

The Excite and Essence petrol models feature a 1.5-litre four cylinder engine delivering 81kW of power and 140Nm of torque, while the Essence turbo ups that to 125kW and 275Nm. Fuel economy for the base models is claimed as 6.7L/100km, versus 6.9L/100km for the turbo engine.

MG Motor Australia’s Chief Commercial Officer, Giles Belcher, laughs when asked by WhichCar whether MG has set up a bit of a popularity contest between the new petrol editions and the Hybrid+ launched in November.

“We think probably the petrol models will be more popular to start because that’s what people know and are more comfortable with, but one thing we have found is that once a customer gets into a Hybrid+ and understands more about the car, they are very positive about it,” he says.

The roll-out of the new ZS models foreshadows a massive year ahead for MG, with Belcher telling WhichCar up to nine new models are expected to be introduced to Australia during 2024, including the MG QS family SUV. Some will be showcased at the Melbourne Motor Show in April.

It’s a remarkable resurrection story for a heritage brand that sold thousands of cars to Australians in the middle of last century and now tops sale figures in one of the most popular categories of vehicle in the country.

‘We’re proud of the achievement but of course it’s not done alone – the network of dealers have played a significant role in helping the brand grow again in Australia,” observes Belcher.

Key Features

MG ZS Excite
16" Alloy WheelsDAB+ & FM/AM Radio
10.25" Infotainment ScreenAutomatic Door Lock
PU Steering WheelMG Pilot Safety Suite
Reverse Camera4-Speaker Audio System
Driver's 6-way Manual Adjustable Seat2 USB Ports (2x Front)
Push Button StartFabric Seating
Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™Fabric Trim Interior Features
iSMART Connectivity#Halogen Headlights with LED Daytime Running Lights
Bluetooth ConnectivityFollow Me Home Headlights
Satellite NavigationElectric AC Control
MG ZS Essence (in addition to MG ZS Excite):
17" Alloy WheelsPVC Trim Interior Features
12.3" Infotainment ScreenPerforated PVC Seating
12.3" Instrument Cluster (7" Multifunctional Display)Driver's 6-Way Electric Adjustable Seating with Manual Lumbar Support
Silver Roof Rails6-Speaker Audio System
Keyless EntrySunglasses Storage Roof Compartment
High-Definition 360-degree camera4 USB Ports (1x Rearview Mirror, 2x Front, 1x Rear)
Electronic Panoramic SunroofRain Sensing Wipers
LED Headlights with Intelligent Headlamp Control (IHC)Rear Parcel Tray
Leather Steering WheelElectric Folding Door Mirrors
MG ZS Essence Turbo (in addition to MG ZS Essence):
1.5L Turbo EngineAuto A/C
18" Alloy WheelsDrive Mode Button with 3 Driving Modes
Electronic Gear Lever
Servicing and Warranty

The MG ZS is backed by a 10-year, 250,000km warranty.

Servicing is required every 12 months or 15,000km, whichever comes first. Capped pricing is available for the first 10 visits.

Standard safety equipment across the range:
Adaptive cruise controlRear cross-traffic alert
Autonomous emergency brakingSafe exit warning
Blind-spot monitoringTyre pressure monitoring
Lane-keep assistDual front and side airbags
Emergency lane-keep assistCurtain airbags
Intelligent Cruise AssistReversing camera
Intelligent speed limit assistRear parking sensors
