2024 MG ZS Excite Quick Review

The 2024 MG ZS is an affordable small SUV that’s gained quick popularity in Australia since arriving in 2017.

It's produced by British-turned-Chinese automaker MG who are now a regular in the list of top ten best-selling car brands.

Pricing and Features

It’s a single ZS grade on offer – Excite– which you can pick up for the extremely competitive price of $23,990 drive-away. It sits in a price bracket akin to most of used key selling rivals.

Under the bonnet lives a 1.5-litre engine paired to a 4-speed auto that produces a humble 84kW of power and 150Nm of torque.

The entire MG range is backed a seven-year unlimited kilometre warranty, unless you use the vehicle for commercial purposes which will cap your odometer to 160,000km over that period.

MG ZS has basic standard equipment that gets the job done.

This includes 17-inch alloy wheels, a leather-appointed steering wheel, six speakers, Apple CarPlay, an 8.0-inch touchscreen, a reverse camera and rear parking sensors. All the standard specs you’d expect out of a vehicle in the category, but with a sharper price point than most.