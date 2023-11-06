2024 MG ZS EV pricing slashed as base model Excite returns

UPDATE: MG ZS EV pricing slashed Just five months after MG axed the base model ZS EV Excite, the Chinese-owned brand has brought the price-leader back in from $40,990 before on-road costs. Moving up to the mid-spec Essence (also with a 320km WLTP driving range), MG has cut the bougier model back to $43,990 – $3000 less than before – while the 440km Long Range flagship is now $6000 cheaper. Compared to the new MG 4, the ZS now looks more reasonable, costing just $2000 more than the hatch in base trim. Review 2023 MG ZS EV review: Australian first drive The facelift to MG's affordable electric SUV is much more than just a battery upgrade 8.1 / 10 Score Prices are effective from 1 November and there are no changes to the specifications of the ZS EV. An MG Motor Spokesperson said: “MG continues to work with SAIC, our suppliers, dealer network and freight partners to reduce costs wherever possible. "We are committed to helping more Australians to make the switch to EV sooner than later. Whenever we are able to pass price reductions onto our customers, we will make sure we do”, the spokesperson added. 18 2024 MG ZS EV pricing Model Pricing (before on-road costs) Change Excite $40,990 Down $3000 Essence $43,990 Down $3000 Essence Long Range $49,990 Down $6000 2024 MG ZS EV features 17-inch alloy wheels 10.1-inch infotainment system (new) iSmart app connectivity (new) Vehicle-to-load (V2L) charging (new) Satellite navigation DAB+ digital radio Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (wired) Four-speaker audio system LED headlights and tail-lights Leather-wrapped steering wheel Cloth upholstery Keyless entry and push-button start Tyre pressure monitoring 360-degree camera. Essence, in addition to excite Six-speaker audio system Six-way electrically adjustable driver's seat Wireless phone charger Panoramic sunroof Leatherette upholstery Power-folding side mirrors Rain-sensing wipers Sunglasses holders Front seatback map pockets Roof rails. John Law

Our original story, below, continues unchanged June: MG axed the ZS EV Excite base model, consolidating its local electric SUV lineup. The two-strong MG ZS EV range now starts at $47,990 – up $4000 – for the Essence, with the 440km Long Range commanding an $8000 premium at $55,990 (all before on-road costs). Peter Ciao, MG Motor Australia and New Zealand CEO took ownership of the decision, noting it was made to pave the way for the new MG 4 – now Australia's cheapest EV – which starts at $38,990. MORE 2023 MG 4 electric hatch starts under $40K! MORE 2023 MG 4 electric car review 18 Although it appears the brand is removing choice at the lower end, the MG 4 hatch inserts itself as a compelling proposition with dedicated electric architecture and a lower drag coefficient bringing 30km more WLTP driving range than the base ZS EV for $5000 less.

MG’s decision to drop the Excite may also reflect shrinking margins in what is a competitive segment. In September last year, for example, MG dropped drive-away pricing as the BYD Atto 3 came to market. With the removal of drive-away deals in January, the ZS EV Excite crept up in price – though with a smorgasbord of government incentives on offer, pricing remains state and territory dependent. "Australians are doing it tough amid cost of living pressures, I know they are feeling those rising pressures at supermarkets, when they're buying fuel, when they're paying their energy bills…the MG4 is helping Aussies get into an electric vehicle sooner than later”, Mr Ciao said. MORE 2023 MG ZS, ZST, EV review: Full range detailed 18 Our original story, below, continues unchanged

John Law The story to here 14 March 2023: MG ZS EV Long Range priced for Australia The 2023 MG ZS EV Long Range will arrive in Australia in April, priced at $55,990 before on-road costs. Based on the current range-topping Essence grade, the ZS EV Long Range incurs an $8000 premium but gains a larger 72.6kWh battery pack (69.9kWh usable). This provides a WLTP-rated 440-kilometre driving range – up 120km over the standard-range Excite and Essence detailed below. 18 While MG Australia claims the ZS EV Long Range is "one of the longest-range electric vehicles currently available on the market", more than 20 EVs have a 450-kilometre driving range or higher.

Available in two grades, the recently-updated ZS EV small SUV is now listed from $43,990 before on-road costs, or $47,990 plus on-roads for the flagship Essence. It was previously available nationwide at $44,990 drive-away for the entry-level Excite or $48,990 drive-away for the range-topping variant. While the list pricing – known as the ‘manufacturer’s suggested retail price’ – now allows for an individual to negotiate at the dealership, the final price for a ZS EV could be marginally higher than the previous national drive-away offer. 18 This is because dealer delivery charges, stamp duty, registration fees and compulsory 12-month third-party insurance are excluded from the updated pricing, which adds between $500 and $3000, depending on the state or territory.

The amended pricing will not affect the ZS EV’s eligibility for state-provided electric vehicle subsidies or the Federal Government’s Fringe Benefits Tax exemption for fleets. "As the on-road costs and policies for EVs vary significantly across Australian states and territories, MG is no longer able to advertise a standard national drive-away or all-inclusive price for our EV models," said a spokesperson for MG Australia. "MG will now be offering drive-away prices that are aligned to each state and territory's regulatory charges. 18 "The new drive-away, state-based price calculator will be live on our website in the coming days."

The spokesperson added the brand has no immediate plans to remove national drive-away pricing from its internal combustion and plug-in hybrid vehicles. It follows a price rise for its closest rival, the BYD Atto 3, in December 2022, with the Chinese small SUV now priced from $48,011 before on-road costs for the Standard Range and $51,011 plus on-roads for the Extended Range, representing an increase of $3630 for both variants. Our earlier story, below, continues unchanged. September 2022: 2023 MG ZS EV driven The refreshed and upgraded 2023 MG ZS EV is now on sale in Australia, and we've driven it. Get the full story at the link below. MORE 2023 MG ZS EV review: Australian first drive Snapshot 2023 MG ZS EV pricing and features

2023 MG ZS EV gets price reduction Local pricing for the facelifted 2023 MG ZS EV Excite and Essence has been reduced by $2000 and $1000, respectively, just as the model touches down in Australia.

This brings prices down to $44,990 drive-away for the entry ZS EV Excite (previously $46,990), undercutting the BYD Atto 3, as the battle for the cheapest electric vehicle intensifies. Stepping up to the flagship Essence pushes the cost to $48,990 drive-away (previously $49,990). 18 The price reduction makes it the most affordable electric vehicle in all Australian states and territories, except for Tasmania, as MG offers a national drive-away offer, rather than BYD's $44,381.35 'plus on-road costs' sticker price. To read our first local drive of the 2023 MG ZS EV, click on the link below MORE 2023 MG ZS EV review Our previous coverage, below, has been updated to reflect the new information. 18 The facelifted ZS EV sports a new look inside and out, in addition to a more efficient powertrain.

Two variants are offered: the entry-level Excite or the range-topping Essence, with both variants now offering 320km of WLTP-rated claimed driving range – up from 263km, and matching the Atto 3 Standard Range. A long-range version is available overseas and is under consideration for Australia. 18 Both grades feature a new 7-inch digital instrument cluster and larger 10.1-inch floating screen, which is running a new infotainment system called iSmart.

The software is powered by Amazon's AWS cloud-based system, with support for remote smartphone functionality, over-the-air software updates, Amazon Music streaming, and live weather and traffic updates. “Our seven-year warranty is comprehensive across both ICE, electric and batteries with no hidden exclusions,” said MG Motor Australia and New Zealand CEO Peter Ciao, likely in response to BYD's recently announced warranty terms. 18 The exterior has been updated with redesigned headlights and tail-lights, as seen on the internal-combustion ZST, along with new-design 17-inch alloy rims and a unique grille-less front shape.

MG offers home alternating current (AC) chargers, consisting of a 7kW unit costing $1990 and an 11kW unit costing $2090, excluding fitment costs. The brand will introduce the MG 4 hatchback in the first half of 2023, which is based on a new rear-drive platform and offered with single-motor and dual-motor powertrains overseas. MORE MG to subsidise EV chargers for regional NSW buyers 18 2023 MG ZS EV features Excite 17-inch alloy wheels 10.1-inch infotainment system (new) iSmart app connectivity (new) Vehicle-to-load (V2L) charging (new) Satellite navigation DAB+ digital radio Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (wired) Four-speaker audio system LED headlights and tail-lights Leather-wrapped steering wheel Cloth upholstery Keyless entry and push-button start Tyre pressure monitoring 360-degree camera. Essence, in addition to Excite Six-speaker audio system Six-way electrically adjustable driver's seat Wireless phone charger Panoramic sunroof Leatherette upholstery Power-folding side mirrors Rain-sensing wipers Sunglasses holders Front seatback map pockets Roof rails. 18 Powertrain, driving range and charging As standard, the MG ZS EV is powered by a front-mounted electric motor producing 130kW and 280Nm. It has a claimed 8.2-second 0-100km/h sprint time.

Power is exclusively sent to the front wheels. A larger 50.3kWh lithium iron phosphate battery – up from 44.5kWh – is fitted, providing a claimed WLTP-rated 320-kilometre driving range, along with enhanced battery management electronics. 18 Behind the revamped grille is an updated Type 2 charging port, which can top up the ZS EV from 0-80 per cent in 54 minutes, when using a 50kW direct current (DC) charger.

According to MG, using an 11kW AC charger will take approximately five hours to charge the ZS EV. It has a claimed efficiency of 17.1kWh/100km on the WLTP cycle. 18 Safety The MG ZS EV is covered by a five-star ANCAP safety rating, based on testing conducted in 2019.

It scored 90 per cent for adult occupant protection, 84 per cent for child occupation protection, 64 per cent for vulnerable road user protection and 71 per cent for safety assist. Six airbags (dual front, side head and curtain) are fitted across the ZS EV range. Each variant includes the following active safety equipment as standard: Autonomous emergency braking (vehicle, pedestrian and cyclist) Lane-keep assist Lane departure warning Adaptive cruise control Automatic high beam Traffic sign recognition. Blind-spot monitoring and rear-cross traffic alert are limited to the flagship Essence. 18 Dimensions The MG ZS EV has a wheelbase of 2585 millimetres, and is 4323mm long, 1809mm wide and 1625mm high.