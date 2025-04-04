Subaru has announced that the sixth-generation Forester is due to debut at the Melbourne Motor Show ahead of a mid-year launch, with trim levels and equipment also detailed.

To be offered in seven individual models with both petrol and hybrid drivetrains, the new Forester compact SUV will be available with either a 2.5-litre petrol engine or a new ‘strong’ hybrid drivetrain that combines a 2.5-litre petrol engine with an 88kW electric motor and a 1.1kWh battery.

Subaru says the Forester hybrid is capable of travelling over 1000km on a tank of fuel, though outputs and fuel economy figures are yet to be revealed. The hybrid makes 145kW in the US.

While Subaru is yet to detail pricing, it has revealed that the Forester line-up is better equipped this time around with a widened range of ability for the active safety tech thanks to a three-camera set up, including a new emergency driving stop function that automatically stops the car slowly if the driver becomes unresponsive.

A new 11.6-inch touchscreen is standard across the range, as is wireless phone charging, and a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display is standard in the Sport hybrid and Touring hybrid models.

Subaru Forester AWD standard equipment: 18-inch alloy wheels

X-Mode all-wheel drive traction system

SI-Drive driving modes

Ladder-style roof rails

Heated front seats

Dual-zone automatic climate control

11.6-inch touchscreen

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Wireless phone charger

Nine airbags

Wider-angle monocular camera with emergency driving stop system

Front side radar

Reverse automatic braking

360-degree camera (hybrid only)

Forester Premium adds: Satellite navigation

Electric tailgate with kick sensor

8-way electric front seats with driver’s memory and lumbar adjustment

Auto-folding mirrors with auto-dipping passenger mirror

Driver monitoring system including automatic seat and mirror adjustment

Forester Sport adds: Water repellent synthetic leather upholstery

Sunroof

Dark metallic wheels

Black grille and green exterior and interior detailing

12.3-inch digital instrument cluster (hybrid only)

Enhanced suspension (hybrid only)

10-speaker Harman Kardon sound system (hybrid only)

Bronze 19-inch alloy wheels (hybrid only)

Forester Touring adds: 10-speaker Harman Kardon sound system

Leather and suede upholstery (black or tan)

Front seat ventilation

Gloss black exterior highlights

Low profile roof rails

Dark machined 19-inch alloy wheels (hybrid only)

The new Subaru Forester will go on sale in Australia at the half way point of the year, with local pricing yet to be confirmed.