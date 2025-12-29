KG Mobility (KGM), formerly known as SsangYong, is preparing to take on the global midsize pickup heavyweights with a bold new truck that revives a familiar name. The new model, carrying the Musso badge, has been revealed in full ahead of its expected January 2026 debut and is being positioned as a direct rival to segment leaders such as the Ford Ranger and Toyota HiLux.

The new pickup, internally known as Q300, will replace the Rexton Sports, which has been sold in many markets under the Musso name. Following teaser images released earlier in the year, KGM has now unveiled official exterior photos and confirmed further details, showing a tougher, more assertive design than its predecessor.

Up front, the styling is unmistakably influenced by established American off-road icons. The LED headlight signature echoes the look of Ford’s F-Series trucks, while the upright five-slot grille carries more than a hint of Jeep DNA. Illuminated grille elements, a chunky skid plate and oversized air intakes give the Musso a purposeful, off-road-ready stance.

KGM will offer the new pickup in two versions: a standard model and a more aggressive “Grand Style Package”, which adds additional off-road-inspired visual elements to boost its appeal.

From the side, the Q300 retains some familiar elements. Plastic cladding, amber indicator details and the overall glasshouse appear closely related to the outgoing Rexton Sports, while most exterior panels have been reworked to give the truck a fresher, more muscular profile. The result is a blend of carryover architecture and new styling.

At the rear, vertically stacked LED tail-lights frame a sculpted tailgate with prominent KGM badging. Heavy-duty black cladding surrounds the lower bumper, which now integrates step sections for easier bed access. A tubular sports bar over the tray reinforces the Musso’s workhorse credentials.

KGM says the Musso nameplate is evolving into a broader sub-brand covering electric, hybrid and internal combustion pickups, designed to suit both lifestyle and utility buyers.

Interior images have not yet been released, but the double-cab proportions suggest a five-seat layout with a modern, digital-focused cockpit, similar in approach to the recently revealed Musso EV.

Under the skin, the new Musso is expected to continue using a ladder-frame chassis related to the Rexton SUV, updated to accommodate new powertrains. Diesel engines are confirmed, with a hybrid option also expected as part of KGM’s electrification push.

The full reveal is locked in for January 2026, with a Korean market launch to follow. While international plans haven’t been confirmed, Australia is a likely target, where the Musso would enter one of the world’s most competitive ute segments.