California-based restomod specialist Singer has unveiled its latest creation: the Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet Reimagined by Singer, inspired by the wide-body 911 Carrera Cabriolet of the mid-1980s.

Singer has built its global reputation on meticulously reengineering classic Porsche 911s, blending period-correct design with modern engineering. Each new project pushes the boundaries further, and this convertible is no exception.

While its styling references the eighties-era G-Series 911, the car is actually based on a later 964-generation 911 Cabriolet, which serves as the donor platform. Singer reinforces and stiffens the original chassis before widening it, then fits lightweight carbon-fibre body panels. A newly developed folding roof with a Z-fold mechanism replaces the original system, designed to improve packaging and refinement.

1

The detailing walks a careful line between heritage and contemporary execution. Elements such as the rear light bar and front indicators echo the look of the G-Series cars, but are slimmer and incorporate modern LED technology. Buyers can opt for classic Porsche cues including the iconic ‘whale tail’ rear spoiler, or choose a more subtle active spoiler integrated into the engine lid.

Bespoke 18-inch alloy wheels draw inspiration from the legendary Fuchs design synonymous with classic 911s, while hiding thoroughly modern underpinnings.

Power comes from a heavily revised 4.0-litre naturally aspirated flat-six engine co-developed with renowned British engineering firm Cosworth. While the engine retains an air-cooled block in keeping with Porsche tradition, it introduces contemporary upgrades including four valves per cylinder, variable valve timing and water-cooled cylinder heads. The result is 420hp (around 313kW) delivered to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual transmission.

2

A limited-slip differential and bespoke front and rear suspension systems are fitted to ensure the lightweight Cabriolet’s performance remains usable on road and track.

Inside, the cabin is extensively customisable, with virtually every surface tailored to the owner’s specification. Two roof cover options are available: a body-coloured carbon panel evoking the 1980s 911 Speedster, or a more traditional fabric hood.

Production will be limited to just 75 examples worldwide. Pricing has yet to be announced, but Australian buyers keen to secure one will need to explore private import options – and prepare for a substantial investment.