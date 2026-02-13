Kia Australia has announced local pricing for the 2026 Kia EV9 range, which is now on sale ahead of first deliveries commencing soon. Most notable among the 2026 EV9 variants is the high-performance GT, which has finally gone on sale after being revealed in November 2024 and adds more power, locally-tuned adaptive suspension and a sportier look inside and out.

Priced from $129,250 plus on-road costs, the EV9 GT is $8250 more expensive than the less powerful and less well equipped GT-Line ($121,000 +ORC). It uses the same dual-motor set-up as the EV9 GT-Line, but makes considerably more grunt at 374kW of power and 740Nm of torque versus the GT-Line’s 283kW/700Nm. That allows it to cover 0-100km/h in 4.5 seconds (GT-Line: 5.2).

While Kia is yet to reveal a full standard equipment list, it has confirmed that the GT also features locally-tuned adaptive suspension, gloss black 21-inch alloy wheels, a digital LED grille with its ‘Star Map’ lighting and an upgraded interior with second row captain’s chairs with full reclining.

The images from the EV9 GT’s reveal in late 2024 show an upgraded interior with lime green highlights, black suede upholstery used throughout and sports seats added.

The EV9 GT uses the same 99.8kWh battery as the EV9 Earth and EV9 GT-Line and is rated for 510km of WLTP range, which is curiously 5km more than the less powerful GT-Line.

Kia is yet to announce any other changes for the rest of the 2026 EV9 range, though pricing has remained the same as the 2025 versions.

2026 Kia EV9 pricing (plus on-road costs):

Air RWD $97,000 Earth AWD $106,500 GT-Line AWD $121,000 GT AWD $129,250

The 2026 Kia EV9 range is now on sale with local deliveries to commence imminently.