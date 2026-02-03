The Australian federal government’s Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC) is partnering with Hyundai Capital Australia (HCAU) to provide discounted finance on eligible electric vehicles from Hyundai and sister brand Kia.

The CEFC has committed up to $60 million to the scheme which aims to make EV ownership more affordable for both private and small business buyers. Under the initiative, eligible customers could save between 0.5 and one per cent per annum on their finance rate, depending on the model. According to the CEFC, a discount on the interest rate of one per cent on a $70,000 loan, could potentially save buyers over $1900 in interest costs over five years.

Eligible Hyundai and Kia electric vehicles must be priced under the Luxury Car Tax (LCT) threshold (currently $91,387) while the scheme applies only to full battery electric vehicles, and excludes hybrid and plug-in hybrid models.

1

Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen said the CEFC initiative was designed to make EV ownership more affordable for more people while also helping to reduce vehicle emissions.

“This CEFC investment will help lower the cost barrier for households and small businesses, making EV ownership more accessible,” said Mr Bowen. “Transport is one of our biggest sources of emissions, and electric vehicles are a key way we cut pollution while saving people money.”

Hyundai Capital Australia chief executive Donglim Shin said he hoped the CEFC investment could help the decision-making process for buyers who are considering the switch to electric cars, but are apprehensive about the costs.

1

“Electric vehicles are an important part of Australia’s mobility future but cost can be a barrier for many customers,“ Shin said. “Reducing the purchase price of the vehicles could help sway motorists who are considering low-emission options.

“Working with the CEFC allows us to offer discounted finance on eligible Hyundai Motor Group EVs, making ownership more achievable for Australian customers.“

The list of eligible Hyundai and Kia electric vehicles currently under the LCT threshold includes:

According to data from the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries (FCAI) and Electric Vehicle Council, Australians bought a total of 103,269 battery electric vehicles in 2025, a record number representing 8.3 per cent of the total new car market and an increase of 13.1 per cent over the previous year.