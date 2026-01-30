Electric cars beneath the $50,000 threshold aren’t new in the Australian new car market – that barrier was broken some time ago – but the fact the all-new Kia EV4 electric sedan starts from $49,990 before on-road costs is still noteworthy. Even more so when you break down the standard specification list.

Three model grades will be available – Air, Earth and GT-Line – with pricing moving to $59,190 and $64,690, both before on-road costs, as you step through the range. The way the models work sees Air badged Standard Range, and Earth and GT-Line as Long Range, while all three are FWD.

Platform and component sharing is a no-brainer in the electric vehicle world, and the new EV4 medium sedan shares its electric motor and battery packs with its EV3 small SUV stablemate.

What’s the driving range of the Kia EV4?

The base model Air is extensively specified, with a WLTP-claimed 456km range, vehicle-to-load capability, 17-inch alloy wheels and Kumho tyres, 12.3-inch infotainment screen, wireless smartphone connectivity, over the air software updates, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, LED cabin lighting, LED reflector headlights, dual-zone climate control and rear air vents, to name just a few.

We reckon though, if your budget stretches, the middle of the range Earth is the sweet spot, with its WLTP-claimed 612km range a bonus for buyers with either one car, or one primary car in the driveway.

The sector of the market the EV4 fires into is a tough one. Tesla Model 3, BYD Seal, and Polestar 2 all currently battle it out to claim market share, but Kia’s fifth dedicated electric vehicle packs a value punch worthy of note – especially considering Kia’s excellent seven-year warranty. For comparison, the EV4 costs more than the Seal, but less than the Model 3 RWD. Interestingly, the EV4 is FWD, while the other two are RWD, showing that variety is very much on offer in the EV world. EV4 is competitive to own, too, with servicing costs $688, $1308 and $1929 across three, five and seven years respectively.

While the claimed driving range differs across the model grades, the outputs are the same – a single electric motor driving the front wheels, generating 150kW and 283Nm, with a 7.4 second 0-100km/h claim for the Air and 7.8 seconds for the Earth and GT-Line.

What’s the Kia EV4 like to drive?

The EV4 feels punchy on the move without being silly fast, nicely matched to the driving style demanded by the daily traffic grind. Getting off the mark is effortless, as we would expect of an EV, but what Wheels didn’t expect is how quiet and refined the EV4 is at speed. Over long stretches of coarse-chip country road, the EV4 is eerily quiet inside the cabin, testament to the work Kia has undoubtedly put in to ensure the cabin experience is a pleasant one.

Kia’s suspension geniuses, headed up by Graham Gambold, have once again delivered a superb blend of ride quality and handling ability without erring too far toward one discipline. Urban and around town ride quality is excellent, both on the Air’s 17-inch rims or the 19s on either Earth or GT-line, and the Kumho or Goodyear tyres provide quality grip, coupled with minimal road noise.

Gambold told Wheels that as more suspension testing and evaluation becomes possible with each new electric platform, the result delivers more nuance, more refinement and a much more capable overall package. And, the EV4 might just be the best example of it, yet.

The challenge of managing the extra weight of an EV is undeniable, but there are advantages to be found in the low-down heft of the battery pack, which typically sits between the wheels, and can provide a benefit in regard to the weight shift, side-to-side. Likewise, the reduction in weight (and complexity) at each corner of the vehicle frees the suspension up to do what it is designed to do more effectively.

Whatever changes have been made, the EV4 strikes an excellent balance between comfort over longer distances, and handling ability if you want to have some fun. This isn’t an outright rapid EV designed to be punted hard first, but it’s more fun than we thought going in. The effort to hide the not-inconsiderable bulk of the 380kg battery for the standard range and 475kg battery for the long range has yielded impressive results. Battery technology is Lithium-ion NCM and Kia quotes 10-100 percent charging on the standard range, as taking five hours and 20 minutes on a three-phase 11kW charger. Using a 50kW public charger sees that drop to approximately 55 minutes (Air) or 79 minutes (Earth and GT-Line) according to Kia.

What’s the Kia EV4’s interior like?

Cabin space and comfort is excellent, given the physical size of the EV4, with the highlight being the space on offer in the second row, even with tall occupants up front. At 4730mm long, the EV4 cabin makes the most of its 2820mm wheelbase, and the 490-litre boot space is also family – and daily driver – useful. It never feels big from behind the wheel, but its Tardis-like cabin will be a bonus for family buyers.

At launch, we used the wired smartphone connection for Apple CarPlay, and it was quick to connect, and quick to respond once up-and-running. Screen clarity was, as has become standard for Kia, strong in any light, even during the middle of the day, and Kia’s mix of physical controls versus touchscreen input is another strong point. The control systems are easy to understand and no more complicated than they need to be.

The Verdict

There’s no doubt that for the average Aussie buyer, $50,000 still represents a significant dent in the budget, and Kia is realistic about how quickly sales will tick up for its new electric vehicle.

However, the EV4 represents solid value for money, typical Kia attention to detail and standard equipment, and a genuinely impressive drive experience on any road. Tesla’s Model 3 is the runaway favourite in this market, but the Kia EV4 has the tools to give it a run for its money.

