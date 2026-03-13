If the concept of an even remotely attainable grand tourer is fantasy – Aston Martin, Bentley, Maserati to name a few – then the concept of a naturally-aspirated, RWD, V8-powered grand tourer is even more difficult to believe.

And yet, the Lexus LC500 exists not just to remind us of all that is great about one of automotive’s most aspirational concepts, but also what a luxury manufacturer can do when it puts its mind to it.

Through the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s, before the acceptance of the ‘Supercar’ as the ultimate way to get from A to B, the concept of the grand tourer reigned supreme. Lusty visions of thundering through Switzerland into the north of Italy, blazing along an Autobahn in Germany or rolling through fields of lavender in the French countryside, were portrayed on movie screens and on the pages of European car magazines. There was no better way to cross a continent, or cross town, while exuding a sense of style, class and effortless grace.

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In 2026, that painting may have faded a little, but a great grand tourer remains a stark reminder of not just the glory days of motoring, but also how enjoyable any drive can be.

The Lexus LC500 – both on paper and in the metal – fits the bill. The long snout, the dramatic styling, low roofline and stunning interior all hint at what this car could be. And that’s before you hear the nasty snarl of Lexus’ now-legendary 5.0-litre V8 when you hit the starter button. As it fires to life and settles into a smooth idle, you know that any drive, no matter where you’re going, will be an enjoyable one. The thumping V8’s 351kW and 540Nm deliver exactly that, retaining the expected Lexus luxury, with just enough aggression under the skin.

The 10-speed automatic is beautifully matched to the characteristics of the engine, and if you select the more hardcore sports driving modes, it shifts with the snap, crackle and precision you’d demand of a sports car.

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At $217,157 before on-road costs, the LC experience isn’t exactly cheap, but it’s significantly more attainable than its European competition. Importantly, every bit of the LC experience is signature Lexus – from the styling outside, to the quality of the cabin inside, the choice of materials, fit and finish and attention to detail.

Some of you have opined that you don’t love the grille, but I think the size of the LC500 allows it to mould in somewhat, and it doesn’t stand out as much as you might think when you’re right next to the LC.

There’s an element of practicality to the LC500 experience, too. Getting into and out of it isn’t as much of a challenge as some sporty cars present, the boot space is useful, and the front two seats provide plenty of adjustment. Forget that the rear seats exist and use them for storage and you’ll have the right idea.

A great grand tourer must be as comfortable as it is rapid, and the LC nails that brief. Sydney’s urban scramble of patchy, potholed roads and mismatched surfaces are no match for the competent suspension system and the way in which it can absorb nastiness without a hint of losing composure.

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With the top down, there’s no scuttle shake, no squeaks or strange noises, and no buffeting, even at highway speeds. With the top up, the LC500 Convertible is as good as a hardtop, such is the quality of the Lexus roof.

What stands out the most after spending a week behind the wheel – and speaking to three other LC owners while out testing – is the inherent practicality of what could otherwise be an impractical vehicle.

All three use their LC every day. There’s no compromise required in real terms, to be able to use the LC as your daily driver, should you wish. It’s big, sure, but not too big, and manoeuvring it through traffic or parking isn’t fear inducing. Visibility is excellent, aided by cameras and sensors that also remove any fear associated with damaging your expensive asset.

Thanks to its luxury edict, Lexus tends to fly under the sports car radar, but there’s no doubt that the LC500 will go down as one of the great grand tourers. And, with a wailing, naturally-aspirated V8 lurking beneath that sumptuously long nose, it might well be one of the last of its type, too.



Specs

Model Lexus LC500 Convertible Price From $217,157 plus on-road costs Engine 5.0-litre naturally-aspirated V8 Peak power 351kW (@ 7100rpm) Peak torque 540Nm (@ 4800rpm) Transmission 10-speed automatic, rear-wheel drive Fuel consumption (claim) 12.7L/100km Dimensions (L/W/H/W-B) 4770/1920/1350/2870mm Boot space 149 litres Kerb weight 2055kg Warranty 5-year/unlimited km On sale Now

This story first appeared in the April 2026 issue of Wheels magazine, now on sale. Subscribe here and gain access to 12 issues for $109 plus online access to every Wheels issue since 1953.