From launch in 2025, the first batch of GX550 Lexus models sold out before they had even landed in Australia – somewhat unsurprising given their almost legendary reputation in the United States. However, the love for the GX in the United States is, broadly speaking, related to its off-road ability and performance. Will Aussies head bush in their expensive Lexus 4WD? We don’t think so.

What that means, then, is the GX will spend most of its time in the city, and that’s an interesting counter to our thought that the Overtrail model we’re driving this issue is the pick of the bunch. It’s mix of standard equipment, price and ride quality on the off-road focused rubber makes for a useful and comfortable large 4WD. Further, the five-seat cabin makes better use of the space provided than the compromised seven-seat layout.

How much does the GX550 Overtrail cost to buy?

Overtrail – as the name suggests – is the off-road focused variant, with Luxury and Sports Luxury model grades available. In price terms, the Overtrail sits in the middle of the range with Luxury starting from $116,000, and Sports Luxury from $128,200, while Overtrail starts from $122,250, all before on-road costs.

You can see that it is, in fact, a decent wedge of money to fire toward a tough off-road track. And, that’s the reason we suspect most Aussie GX buyers are more likely to be contemplating a run to the shopping centre than they are a Simpson Desert crossing.

So far as luxury, five-seat 4WDs in the large segment, with real off-road ability, there isn’t a lot to take the fight up to the GX550. Range Rover Sport is a contender, but competition is more likely to come from within the Toyota garage in the form of the LandCruiser 300 Series.

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How practical is the GX550 Overtrail?

The other two model grades feature seven-seat cabins, but WhichCar by Wheels thinks the five-seat GX offers the smartest balance between cabin space and storage. Especially if you’re using the third row, there’s almost no luggage space to be had, but even with the third row folded up, storage space is much less useful than the five-seater.

There’s a hefty 1063 litres available in storage space with the second row in use, and that balloons out to a whopping 2000 litres with those seats folded down. There’s more than enough space on offer for the regular family expectations in other words.

The GX styling means it will appeal to those of us loving the retro boxy look that’s seemingly back in vogue, and there’s no doubt it’s significantly sharper on the road than the Prado on which its based.

The driving position is high riding, meaning you get excellent visibility with a commanding view of the road ahead especially, and there’s an old-school 4WD appeal to the view out of the GX. The sharp bonnet lines, and tall and narrow profile, mean even in the city, the GX550 feels ‘right sized’.

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On test, the infotainment system, and the smartphone connection worked flawlessly. It’s headed up by a huge 14.0-inch central screen, which is responsive to touch inputs and easy to decipher, even for first timers. There’s obviously a lot you need to learn to control, but it’s certainly not convoluted or buried in deep menu systems as some can be. The driver gets a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and there’s wireless smartphone connectivity, along with a Panasonic ten-speaker audio system. Owners can set the GX up with the Lexus smartphone app and control things like locking, unlocking and the climate control system via it.

How fuel efficient is the GX550 Overtrail?

Power comes from a 3.4-litre, twin-turbo V6 petrol engine, which generates 260kW and 650Nm, and uses a claimed 12.3L/100km on the combined cycle. For our first drive, mostly around town with some freeway running, we used an indicated 15.2L/100km. Now, it has to be said, that in an environment of efficiency hybrids, fuel use north of 15L/100km is something to consider, especially if you spend all you time in city traffic.

The engine is punchy and enjoyable to orchestrate from behind the wheel, as the powered and torque figures would suggest, but it will be thirsty if you push it too hard. Judicious use of the right foot is advised, even if the ten-speed automatic makes the driving experience as smooth as it can be. The engine – thirsty as it might be – is a significant departure from the diesel under the bonnet of the Prado, and the GX is all the better for it, smoother, quieter and more refined all round.

What is the GX550 Overtrail like to drive?

The engine is punchy and enjoyable to conduct from behind the wheel, as the power and torque figures would suggest, but it will be thirsty if you push it too hard, as evidenced by our real-world fuel use above.

Judicious use of the right foot is advised, even if the ten-speed automatic makes the driving experience as smooth as it can be. You can drive the GX550 efficiently, but even the claimed claim of more than 12 litres per hundred is heavy when a hybrid powertrain would be using significantly less than ten.

The engine – thirsty as it might be – is a significant departure from the diesel under the bonnet of the Prado, and the GX is all the better for it, smoother, quieter and more refined all round. In fact, the smoothness is what you’d expect of a Lexus, so it very much fits the bill in that sense.

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The ride – bump absorption specifically – is something that really defines the GX550 experience and that’s partly thanks to Lexus’ excellent eKDSS (Electronic Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System). Despite being a ladder-frame 4WD beneath the skin, and despite the Overtrail being decidedly focused on off-road work, the way it deals with pockmarked city roads is exceptional. The cabin is always comfortable and insulated, no matter how poor the road surface. 18-inch wheels are running Toyo Open County all-terrain rubber, which,

in our opinion, is one of the better brands when it comes to on-road driving. This is not a 4WD to fire into a corner at speed, but it doesn’t claim to be, and the segment doesn’t demand that sort of driving prowess either. Rather, the GX550 delivers that kind of loping ease we’ve previously associated with a 200 Series LandCruiser or other large Lexus sedans and 4WDs.

What warranty covers the GX550 Overtrail?

Beyond the warranty fine print, Lexus ownership brings with it all manner of enticing potential such as the Lexus On Demand service and other VIP owner-only advantage.

Keep in mind then, that buying a Lexus opens the door to those experiences. The Lexus range is also covered by a five-year/unlimited kilometre warranty, with capped price servicing running over that five-year period as well. You’ll need to visit a service centre every six months or 10,000km, with each service costing $695 for a total of $6950 across the first five years. Buyers also get three years of roadside assistance included and access to the Lexus Encore program.

Should I buy a Lexus GX550 Overtrail?

Ultimately, the GX550 presents a conundrum if you’re assessing it in traditional Lexus terms. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, but the Lexus badge brings with it a certain (heavy) expectation. The GX550 looks like a Lexus, and it fees like a Lexus inside the cabin and from behind the wheel. Overtrail doesn’t feature the sumptuous leather trim you’ll be accustomed to if you’ve owned or tested a Lexus before, and it can’t hide it’s ladder-frame chassis underpinnings.

Yes, it rides and handles better than just about any other ladder-frame 4WD on the market, but it is nonetheless, fundamentally, a robust 4WD. The question then, is whether you need a vehicle of that capability, to largely drive around town?

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Specs