Lexus Australia has confirmed its flagship LX large SUV will gain a new performance-focused hybrid option in the first half of 2026, broadening the range to include petrol, diesel and hybrid powertrains for the first time.

Badged LX 700h, the new variant will sit above the existing LX 600 petrol and LX 500d diesel models and become the most powerful Lexus hybrid offered locally. Buyers will be able to choose the hybrid powertrain in either F Sport or Sports Luxury trim levels, with the latter available in five- or seven-seat layouts.

Pricing for the LX 700h Sports Luxury starts at $196,000 plus on-road costs in five-seat form, rising to $199,800 for the seven-seat version. The F Sport variant will be offered exclusively as a five-seater, priced from $202,000 plus on-road costs.

The LX 700h combines Lexus’ 3.5-litre twin-turbo petrol V6 with a single electric motor mounted between the engine and the 10-speed automatic transmission. The petrol engine produces 305kW and 650Nm, while the electric motor contributes an additional 36kW and 250Nm. Combined system output is rated at 341kW and 790Nm, making it the most powerful and torque-rich LX to date.

The hybrid system is a parallel design, intended to supplement the petrol engine under acceleration while also allowing short periods of electric-only driving at low speeds. Lexus says this setup improves throttle response and delivers smoother low-speed control, particularly in off-road conditions when modes such as Rock, Dirt or Deep Snow are selected.

Importantly for buyers who tow or venture off-road, the hybrid system has been engineered to retain the LX’s existing mechanical strengths. The LX 700h keeps full-time four-wheel drive, low-range gearing and a 3500kg braked towing capacity. Lexus has also added waterproofing measures to protect the battery and inverter during water crossings.

Fuel efficiency improves compared with the petrol-only LX 600, with combined-cycle consumption quoted at 10.0L/100km, representing a reduction of around 16 per cent. CO₂ emissions are also lower.

Hybrid-specific features include a shift-by-wire gear selector and a 1500W power outlet in the cargo area, capable of running small appliances. However, packaging the hybrid components reduces boot space in five-seat models from 1109 litres to 889 litres.

Alongside the introduction of the LX 700h, Lexus will update the broader LX range. The optional Enhancement Pack will become standard on LX 500d and LX 600 Luxury grades, adding items such as 22-inch alloy wheels, a moonroof and a hands-free tailgate.

The four-seat LX 600 Ultra Luxury will be discontinued, with the new hybrid positioned as the range’s flagship moving forward.

