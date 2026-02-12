

Plug-in hybrids have had an interesting history in the Australian new car market. Maligned initially, seen as being neither conventional nor future focused, and with electric-only ranges that were ripe for criticism, even early adopters were skeptical. Now, however, with electric ranges around the 100km mark, more buyers are considering a plug-in hybrid and BYD is primed to take advantage of that.

“I agree that they make sense for the average driver,” Stephen Collins, Chief Operating Officer for BYD Australia told Wheels at the launch of the Sealion 5 and Sealion 8. “I think it’s just a great solution for those people who don’t want to go the full EV thing as yet for whatever reason that may be and I think they’re just a great solution.”

A quick look at the popularity of BYD’s Shark 6 dual cab – especially in urban areas shows that Australian new car buyers even in a segment as competitive as the dual cab segment, will look to alternative technology. “ I do think Shark has just been such a good example of that, where the capability of the vehicle is so strong” Collins said.

As many owners have told Wheels, the opportunity to sample electric vehicle driving, without the range anxiety or charging issues that can come with a full EV, is the primary reason for the appeal of a plug-in hybrid. “The plug-in hybrid component just gives flexibility,” Collins told Wheels. “So I think customers are

really voting with their feet in that it really just provides such a good solution for so many of them.”

As such, and with sales of pure electric vehicles still below 10 percent, Collins thinks plug-in hybrid technology will continue to appeal to a large cross section of new car buyers, looking to use as little fuel as possible on their daily commute.

“I think in the foreseeable future, with 2025 as an example where we were nearly 50/50, 2026 should be similar, and it does depend on which models we’re able to bring with which technologies,” Collins said. “But certainly for the next few years, I think plug-in hybrids are a really good option, while still seeing strong growth in full EVs.

As for what BYD’s sales split might look like beyond the next few years, that’s a little harder to predict, especially with full EV sales flattening out as they have done. “The acceptance has been great (of BYD’s EVs), but I think it’s likely to remain 50/50 in the foreseeable future for us between the two technologies,” Collins said. “Beyond that, it’s hard to call. It will depend a bit on the product availability.”