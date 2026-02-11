After a long teaser program that saw details such as the tailights and the interior layout revealed, the next-generation of Toyota Highlander (sold in Australia as the Kluger) electric three-row SUV has finally been revealed.

Eschewing hybrid power to go full electric, the new-generation Highlander sits on the same platform as the smaller bZ4X and offers up to 515km of range in the US model.

The electric Highlander offers either 77kWh or 95.8kWh battery options with up to 320 miles (515km) of range in the US. Both front- and all-wheel drive drivetrains will be offered there, with the FWD car making 165kW and AWD making 250kW like the bZ4X. According to Toyota, the Highlander can charge from 10 to 80 per cent in around 30 minutes.

The electric Highlander measures 5050mm long, 1989mm wide, 1709mm tall and using a 3050mm long wheelbase, making it 84mm longer, 59mm wider, 46mm shorter in height and a significant 200mm longer between the wheels than the current Kluger. Toyota quotes boot space of 450 litres of space behind the third row when up, and 1292 litres with the rear seats folded, though those figures are based on the US measurement.

6

Inside, the Highlander uses a similar dashboard layout than the new RAV4, with a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display and a 14-inch touchscreen with the brand’s latest ‘Arene’ infotainment software. Other interior features include synthetic leather upholstery, a panoramic glass roof, ambient lighting with up to 64 colours, multiple USB-C ports and captain’s chairs in the second row, which can be replaced by a bench to bring seating to seven.

Competing against the Kia EV9 and Hyundai Ioniq 9, the electric Toyota Highlander will not be sold in Australia for the time being. In a statement provided to media, the brand said “Toyota Australia continuously explores opportunities to evolve our vehicle line‑up. However, we have no current plans to introduce the Highlander BEV to the Australian market.”