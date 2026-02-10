Mercedes-AMG has officially revealed the new GLC 53 SUV and Coupé, and while the badge suggests a familiar mid-tier performance model, the significance runs deeper. The latest GLC 53 effectively signals AMG’s retreat from its controversial four-cylinder performance strategy, re-establishing a larger-capacity six-cylinder engine at the heart of its compact performance SUVs.

In doing so, the GLC 53 steps in to replace both the outgoing GLC 43 and the range-topping GLC 63 S E Performance. Rather than matching either outright, the new model splits the difference, offering strong performance without the complexity or cost of the plug-in hybrid flagship.

Power comes from a heavily revised 3.0-litre turbocharged inline six-cylinder petrol engine, already familiar from the CLE 53 range but significantly upgraded for duty in the heavier GLC. Changes include revised cylinder heads with new camshafts, a larger air intake and a redesigned intercooler to improve response and high-rev performance.

The turbocharging and 48-volt mild-hybrid systems have also been refined. An integrated starter generator and an electrically driven supercharger work together to reduce turbo lag and broaden the torque curve, with the electric supercharger now delivering 50 per cent more output than before.

Total system output is rated at around 330kW, with a further 16kW briefly available from the mild-hybrid system. Peak torque sits at 600Nm, rising to 640Nm during short overboost windows. Mercedes-AMG claims a 0–100km/h time of 4.2 seconds, while top speed is electronically limited to 250km/h, increasing to approximately 280km/h with the optional AMG Driver’s Package.

Drive is sent through AMG’s nine-speed automatic transmission to an all-wheel-drive system that favours the rear axle. Drift Mode allows the system to run purely rear-wheel drive, supported by a standard electronically controlled limited-slip differential.

Chassis upgrades include rear-wheel steering and a more substantial braking package than the standard GLC, with large ventilated discs and multi-piston front calipers. Fuel consumption is quoted between roughly 9.2 and 9.9 litres per 100 kilometres, depending on body style and wheel size.

Visually, changes are restrained. Styling remains close to the previous GLC 43, with new wheel designs and colour options providing differentiation. Inside, the cabin layout and AMG-specific digital displays carry over unchanged.

Australian pricing has yet to be confirmed, but the GLC 53 is expected to slot between previous AMG variants, positioning it against rivals such as the BMW X3 M50, Audi SQ5 and petrol-powered Porsche Macan GTS.