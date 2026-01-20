Mercedes-AMG will arrive at Mount Panorama in February with its biggest Bathurst 12 Hour presence yet, committing a record ten Mercedes-AMG GT3 cars to the 2026 endurance classic.

The Meguiar’s Bathurst 12 Hour, scheduled for 13–15 February, will mark the 23rd running of the race and the 15th time GT3 machinery has headlined the event. It also serves as the opening round of the Intercontinental GT Challenge (IGTC), continuing a tradition that has made Bathurst one of the most important fixtures on the global GT calendar.

A total of 36 cars from 12 manufacturers have been entered, reflecting continued growth in international interest. Mercedes-AMG once again leads the field in numbers, with six cars entered in the outright Pro class, alongside two Pro-Am and two Bronze class entries. The 10-car effort represents not only the brand’s largest Bathurst entry, but the biggest single-manufacturer presence in the race’s history.

Mercedes-AMG will rely on three Performance Teams: Tigani Motorsport, which steps up to Performance Team status for the first time; Craft-Bamboo Racing; and GMR. Collectively, they will field a mix of factory-supported international drivers and high-profile Australian talent.

Among the headline entries is car #75, run by 75 Express, featuring Kenny Habul alongside Mercedes-AMG Performance Drivers Jules Gounon and Luca Stolz. The trio finished second and third overall in the past two editions and return as one of the strongest Pro-class combinations. Another notable Pro entry is the Scott Taylor Motorsport Mercedes-AMG GT3, pairing Australian Supercars stars Chaz Mostert, Cameron Waters and Thomas Randle.

The Tigani Motorsport Pro car will be driven by Philip Ellis, Jayden Ojeda and Fabian Schiller, while Grove Racing fields an all-Australian Pro line-up including Will Davison and Kai Allen. Craft-Bamboo Racing’s Pro entry includes former DTM and GT race winner Maximilian Götz, joined by Lucas Auer and Ralf Aron.

Mercedes-AMG has previously won the Bathurst 12 Hour three times, in 2013, 2022 and 2023, and again shapes as a major contender. Qualifying, including the Top 10 Shootout, will be held on Saturday 14 February, ahead of the 12-hour race start at 5:45am on Sunday morning.

With the Pro field larger than ever and competition intensifying, Mercedes-AMG’s record-breaking presence ensures it will be central to the fight for victory on the mountain.